Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again for anti-vaccine tweet

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Twitter announced Tuesday that it has suspended the account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for spreading misinformation and violating platform rules.

The one-week suspension came a day after Greene, a Republican from Georgia, tweeted that the Food and Drug Administration should not grant full approval to any of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Greene said in her post that the vaccines are ineffective at curbing the spread of the coronavirus disease, a claim directly at odds with scientific evidence that has shown the vaccines have been highly effective so far.

The FDA should not approve the covid vaccines. There are too many reports of infection & spread of #COVID19 among vaccinated people. These vaccines are failing & do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks. Vaccine mandates & passports violate individual freedoms.— Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) August 10, 2021

Tuesday is the second time in three weeks that Greene, who has drawn substantial criticism for her remarks about the pandemic and related restrictions, has been suspended by Twitter. Her account was suspended for 12 hours last month for making a misleading post about censorship.

Greene, who once compared mask mandates in the United States to the Holocaust, also had her account suspended in January for spreading conspiracy theories about the Georgia runoff elections.

Under the terms of agreement, violating Twitter's COVID-19 misinformation policy five times or more can result in a permanent ban.