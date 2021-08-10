Trending
Aug. 10, 2021 / 10:57 AM

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again for anti-vaccine tweet

Zarrin Ahmed
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks to her office at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on February 4. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Twitter announced Tuesday that it has suspended the account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for spreading misinformation and violating platform rules.

The one-week suspension came a day after Greene, a Republican from Georgia, tweeted that the Food and Drug Administration should not grant full approval to any of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Greene said in her post that the vaccines are ineffective at curbing the spread of the coronavirus disease, a claim directly at odds with scientific evidence that has shown the vaccines have been highly effective so far.

Tuesday is the second time in three weeks that Greene, who has drawn substantial criticism for her remarks about the pandemic and related restrictions, has been suspended by Twitter. Her account was suspended for 12 hours last month for making a misleading post about censorship.

Greene, who once compared mask mandates in the United States to the Holocaust, also had her account suspended in January for spreading conspiracy theories about the Georgia runoff elections.

Under the terms of agreement, violating Twitter's COVID-19 misinformation policy five times or more can result in a permanent ban.

