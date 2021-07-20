Trending
July 20, 2021 / 4:01 AM

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account over 'misleading' coronavirus posts

By
Twitter on Monday temporarily suspended the account of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Twitter on Monday temporarily suspended the account of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Twitter has suspended the account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for 12 hours over posts containing misleading information about the coronavirus pandemic.

"We took enforcement action on the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for violations of the Twitter Rules, specifically the COVID-19 misleading information policy," the social media platform said in an emailed statement to Axios on Monday.

UPI has contacted Twitter for further comment.

The company also added labels identifying two tweets made by Greene, an outspoken critic of COVID-19 vaccines, as being "misleading."

In a statement to The New York Times, the controversial Georgia Republican accused technology companies of aiding the White House in clamping down on free speech.

"These Big Tech companies are doing the bidding of the Biden regime to restrict our voices and prevent the spread of any message that isn't state-approved," she said.

The announcement by Twitter came days after President Joe Biden called on social media companies to do more to curb misinformation on their platforms.

"They're killing people," he told reporters on Friday. "Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated."

Greene, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, had her Twitter account previously suspended for 12 hours in January over tweets spreading conspiracy theories about the Georgia Senate elections.

Twitter earlier that same month permanently suspended the account of then-outgoing President Trump days after a group of his supporters stormed the Capitol building.

Last month, Greene also apologized under threat of being censured for statements she said comparing health measures put in place to stymie the spread of the pandemic to the treatment of Jewish people under Nazi Germany.

