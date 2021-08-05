Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 5, 2021 / 9:12 AM

Moderna says new COVID-19 boosters appear to work against Delta variant

By
Moderna said Thursday that studies of a coronavirus booster shot showed that it provokes a robust antibody response against multiple COVID-19 variants. File Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI
Moderna said Thursday that studies of a coronavirus booster shot showed that it provokes a "robust" antibody response against multiple COVID-19 variants. File Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Biotechnology company Moderna said in a report Thursday that booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine appear to be effective against the Delta variant, and that it's two-dose vaccine regimen is effective for at least several months.

Moderna, one of three companies that have a coronavirus vaccine in the United States, announced the details in its second-quarter earnings report.

Advertisement

As for the two-dose vaccine, the company said a final examination of its Phase 3 clinical study showed that the shot remained 93% effective in volunteers six months after the second dose.

By comparison, studies showed that the efficacy of the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech dipped to about 84% six months after the second dose.

RELATED Arthritis, lupus flares rare after COVID-19 vaccination, study finds

Moderna also announced that new booster shots in development created a "robust antibody response" against the Delta variant among volunteers in a Phase 2 study. The study included 30,000 volunteers and began a year ago.

Vaccinated volunteers were given a 50-microgram dose of three booster candidates.

In fact, the studies showed that the boosters also appeared to provoke the antibody response against the Beta and Gamma variants and the wildtype D614G COVID-19 strain.

Advertisement
RELATED WHO chief urges wealthy nations to pause COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Moderna said the results of the booster study have been submitted to a medical journal for peer review.

"I am proud of the progress our teams at Moderna have made in the past quarter ... while addressing a global pandemic," Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said in a statement.

"We are pleased that our COVID-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93% through six months, but recognize that the Delta variant is a significant new threat so we must remain vigilant."

RELATED Broadway to require vaccines through October

The company said it's filed for full approval for its vaccine from the Food and Drug Administration, and said it expects the application process will be finished by the end of this month.

Moderna also noted that it's completed enrollment for a first-stage study of its "next-generation COVID-19 vaccine." The company said that vaccine aims to be more refrigerator-stable than its original formulation, which must be stored and shipped at freezing temperatures.

Moderna also noted in its report total revenues of $4.4 billion in the second quarter and a net income of $2.8 billion.

Latest Headlines

Firefighting trains with water cannons deployed to battle Western wildfires
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Firefighting trains with water cannons deployed to battle Western wildfires
A specialized group of firefighters has been deployed in an effort to save communities and infrastructure from being torched by a number of wildfires that are burning across the Western United States.
Biden calls for up to 50% of new vehicles in U.S. to be electric by 2030
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden calls for up to 50% of new vehicles in U.S. to be electric by 2030
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Thursday that President Joe Biden will make a push calling for up to half of all new vehicles made in the United States to be electric in some form by the end of the 2020s.
Mexico sues U.S. gun manufacturers for fueling illegal weapons flow
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Mexico sues U.S. gun manufacturers for fueling illegal weapons flow
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Mexican government sued 10 major U.S. gun manufacturers alleging that they knowingly contribute to the flow of illegal weapons into the hands of drug cartels and other criminals.
Judge says Capitol rioters not 'political prisoners' in sentencing of Michigan man
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Judge says Capitol rioters not 'political prisoners' in sentencing of Michigan man
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced Karl Dresch, 41, to six months in prison after he pleaded guilty to entering the Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riot, saying he and other defendants are not "political prisoners."
275,000-acre Dixie Fire becomes 8th largest in California history
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
275,000-acre Dixie Fire becomes 8th largest in California history
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Dixie Fire became the eighth largest in California's history after growing to roughly 275,000 acres at 35% containment on Wednesday.
Drone captures startling footage as Lake Oroville reduced to trickle
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Drone captures startling footage as Lake Oroville reduced to trickle
Lake Oroville, California's second-largest reservoir, looks like a shell of its typical self as the drought across the western United States continues to toast the region.
Pelosi signs bill giving Congressional Gold Medal to officers in Capitol riots
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Pelosi signs bill giving Congressional Gold Medal to officers in Capitol riots
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday signed a bill to award Congressional Gold Medals to police who responded to riots at the building on Jan. 6.
District attorneys seek evidence from N.Y. Gov. Cuomo harassment probe
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
District attorneys seek evidence from N.Y. Gov. Cuomo harassment probe
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The district attorneys of Manhattan, along with Westchester and Nassau counties, on Wednesday requested evidence regarding alleged instances of sexual harassment by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in their jurisdictions.
Dow falls 323 points amid disappointing jobs data, COVID-19 concerns
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Dow falls 323 points amid disappointing jobs data, COVID-19 concerns
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. markets fell Wednesday as July private-sector jobs numbers fell below analysts' expectations amid surging COVID-19 cases.
NOAA bumps up hurricane odds in mid-season update
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
NOAA bumps up hurricane odds in mid-season update
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration revised its predictions for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season Wednesday, saying the region could see up to 21 named storms this year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea official seen not applauding for Kim Jong Un in recent photo
North Korea official seen not applauding for Kim Jong Un in recent photo
Kroger to open ghost kitchens at U.S. grocery stores this fall
Kroger to open ghost kitchens at U.S. grocery stores this fall
Drone captures startling footage as Lake Oroville reduced to trickle
Drone captures startling footage as Lake Oroville reduced to trickle
Slain officer, suspect in Pentagon attack identified
Slain officer, suspect in Pentagon attack identified
Obama scales back 60th birthday celebration due to COVID-19 surge
Obama scales back 60th birthday celebration due to COVID-19 surge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/