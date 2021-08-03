2 years after El Paso shooting, Biden says U.S. 'must confront' hate

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday will commemorate the second anniversary of the deadly shooting attack in El Paso, Texas, that killed nearly two dozen people.

The White House said Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with community leaders from the Latino community.

Advertisement

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EDT in the state dining room.

The group also will address the president's plans for the economy, immigration reform and voting rights.

RELATED MGM Resorts donates land for permanent Las Vegas shooting memorial

The shooting occurred on Aug. 3, 2019, at a Walmart in the Texas border town. Prosecutors have charged the accused shooter, Patrick Crusius, with 90 federal charges -- including numerous hate crime counts.

"To the families of the 23 souls lost on this day two years ago in El Paso, Jill and I send you our love," Biden said in an op-ed that was published in the El Paso Times Tuesday.

"While our losses are not the same as yours, grief is universal. We know the pain of today may still feel as fresh as it was when you first heard the news, knowing all that you lost can never be replaced."





Advertisement

Biden said the attack was an act of domestic terrorism rooted in white supremacy.

"We cannot ignore it. We must confront the spread of hate-fueled violence in every form," Biden added.

"As we work together to counter the forces of violent hatred, we must also commit to ending the plague of gun violence that steals innocent lives and continues to devastate our communities."

RELATED Judge rules Air Force mostly responsible for Texas church shooting