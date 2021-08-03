Officials: U.S. has sent 110M excess COVID-19 vaccine doses to other nations

Vaccine donations from the United States have gone to aid organizations like COVAX, which helps secure and administer vaccines for poorer countries. File Photo by Luong Thai Linh/EPA-EFE

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday will announce that the United States has donated and sent more than 110 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 60 countries to slow the spread of the virus, officials said.

Biden's administration said the shipments are a "major milestone" in U.S. efforts to help poorer countries fight the coronavirus disease.

"The president has promised that the United States will be an arsenal of vaccines for the world and is acting with the same urgency to combat the virus abroad as here at home," the White House said in a statement.

"This is more than the donations of all other countries combined and reflects the generosity of the American spirit."

Excess vaccines in the United States have gone to global aid organization COVAX, which provides greater vaccine access in developing nations, the African Union and Caribbean nations through the organization CARICOM.

Biden is scheduled to give an update on the state of vaccinations at the White House on Tuesday afternoon. He will deliver remarks in the East Room at 3:45 p.m. EDT.

"In June, the president committed to donating at least 80 million vaccines from the U.S. supply to countries throughout the world, and he promised to continue to share as we are able," the White House added.

"Today's announcement is a fulfillment of his promise and a significant down payment on hundreds of millions of more doses that the U.S. will deliver in the coming weeks."

Officials said the United States is able to share doses globally thanks to "aggressive action" early on to ensure all Americans were able to get vaccinated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 165 million people in the United States are fully vaccinated to date -- and 70% have received at least one dose.