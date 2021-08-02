Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 2, 2021 / 4:56 AM

Senators unveil $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill

By
Orange traffic cones and barriers line the streets of Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. A group of bipartisan Senators on Sunday finalized a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to, among other things, rebuild the country's roads. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
Orange traffic cones and barriers line the streets of Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. A group of bipartisan Senators on Sunday finalized a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to, among other things, rebuild the country's roads. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A group of bipartisan senators introduced a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Sunday night that aims over the next eight years to revitalize the country's roads, public transit, ports, electric grid and clean drinking water and wastewater systems as well as improve Internet access.

The massive 2,702-page bill titled the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was unveiled in a rare Sunday session of the Senate following lengthy negotiations between 22 senators from both sides of the aisle and the White House.

Advertisement

Infrastructure investment has been a priority of President Joe Biden, and the package unveiled Sunday is one of two, including a $3.5 trillion bill introduced last month, that Democrats seek to pass to meet his goal.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was fashioned by lead negotiators Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., is estimated at $1.2 trillion and includes some $550 billion in new spending.

RELATED Justice Department issues guidance on election audits, voting changes

"We know that this has been a long and sometimes difficult process, but we are proud this evening to announce this legislation and we look forward very much to working with our colleagues in a collaborative and open way over the coming days to work through this historic investment in infrastructure in our country and to come to agreement in the United States Senate to move forward with this historic piece of legislation," Sinema told lawmakers from the Senate floor on Sunday.

Advertisement

Portman said he agrees with his Arizona Democratic colleague, stating that modernizing the United States' infrastructure is "good for everybody."

He said they were led by the two principles of sticking to core infrastructure projects only and not raising taxes to pay for it.

RELATED Longtime former U.S. Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87 after battle with cancer

"We kept to those two principles and I'm so proud of that," he said. "And it's great for the American people."

Sunday's announcement came days after the senators said late last month that they had come to an agreement on the outline of the infrastructure bill before returning to negotiations on its finer details.

The White House has said the $550 billion in new federal spending will create on average around 2 million jobs a year over the next decade and represents the largest federal investment in public transport in U.S. history.

RELATED Congress proposes national park reservation systems amid overcrowding

It also consists of the largest federal investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak, the largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system and the largest investment in clean drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in the country's history, the Biden administration said.

"The bipartisan infrastructure deal will grow the economy, enhance our competitiveness, create jobs and make our economy more sustainable, resilient and just," the White House said last week in a statement.

Advertisement

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told lawmakers from the floor on Sunday that he thinks the bill could be passed "in a matter of days."

After it is passed, he said, he will take up the Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget agreement, saying that while a bipartisan infrastructure bill is necessary, it is still not sufficient enough.

"Look, I've set out two very ambitious goals for the Senate this summer and we are now on our way to achieving both. As I said, both tracks -- this one and the other -- are very much needed by the American people and we must accomplish both," he said.

Latest Headlines

10 injured in 'coordinated, brazen' New York City shooting
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
10 injured in 'coordinated, brazen' New York City shooting
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Ten people were injured in a shooting in the Queens borough of New York City on Saturday that police described as "a coordinated, brazen attack."
Kinzinger: Jan. 6 committee to issue 'a significant number of subpoenas'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Kinzinger: Jan. 6 committee to issue 'a significant number of subpoenas'
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he expects the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol to issue many subpoenas including against House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and others who spoke to Donald Trump.
Severe storms to kick off August for Northeast
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Severe storms to kick off August for Northeast
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Cooler and less humid conditions are settling in across the Northeast but more storms are on the way to the region before the weekend is over.
COVID-19: Fauci warns 'things are going to get worse' amid Delta surge
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
COVID-19: Fauci warns 'things are going to get worse' amid Delta surge
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned that COVID-19 infections "are going to get worse" as the Delta variant continues to spread rapidly, particularly among unvaccinated people, causing hospitalizations to rise.
Dixie and Tamarack fires slow, evacuation orders ease
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Dixie and Tamarack fires slow, evacuation orders ease
July 31 (UPI) -- The Dixie wildfire, which grew to over 220,000 acres, and the Tamarack Fire are now slowing down.
108 evacuated from Denver-area due to mudslides, heavy rain
U.S. News // 1 day ago
108 evacuated from Denver-area due to mudslides, heavy rain
July 31 (UPI) -- Interstate 70 at Glenwood Canyon is closed after a flash flood warning and multiple mudslides.
Man killed by multiple bee stings from 100-pound beehive, others injured
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Man killed by multiple bee stings from 100-pound beehive, others injured
July 31 (UPI) -- One person was killed and several others were injured when bees from a 100-pound beehive stung people in an Arizona neighborhood.
Orca stranded on rocks during Alaska's low tide, returns to sea
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Orca stranded on rocks during Alaska's low tide, returns to sea
July 31 (UPI) -- A 20-foot orca that was stranded on a rocky southeast Alaskan beach floated back to sea later the same day during high tide, local officials said.
December's SolarWinds breach hit dozens of U.S. attorneys' offices
U.S. News // 1 day ago
December's SolarWinds breach hit dozens of U.S. attorneys' offices
July 31 (UPI) -- SolarWinds hack breached emails in dozens of U.S. attorneys' offices, the U.S. Department of Justice said in update.
Green line trains crash in Boston, injuring 23 people
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Green line trains crash in Boston, injuring 23 people
July 31 (UPI) -- Two Green Line trains crashed in Boston, injuring 23 people. None of the injuries were life-threatening, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japan's COVID-19 cases rise 87% during first week of Olymics
Japan's COVID-19 cases rise 87% during first week of Olymics
10 injured in 'coordinated, brazen' New York City shooting
10 injured in 'coordinated, brazen' New York City shooting
COVID-19: Fauci warns 'things are going to get worse' amid Delta surge
COVID-19: Fauci warns 'things are going to get worse' amid Delta surge
Britain, Israel blame Iran for attack deadly attack on Mercer Street tanker
Britain, Israel blame Iran for attack deadly attack on Mercer Street tanker
Kinzinger: Jan. 6 committee to issue 'a significant number of subpoenas'
Kinzinger: Jan. 6 committee to issue 'a significant number of subpoenas'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/