April 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will speak at the White House on Wednesday afternoon about the state of COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States.

The president is scheduled to speak at 1:15 p.m. EDT.

Since Monday, all adults in the United States are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

At Tuesday's update, Biden is expected to note that U.S. vaccinations will surpass 200 million this week. The president had aimed to meet the 200 million goal by April 30 -- his 100th day in office.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 213 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Biden's administration has created federal vaccination sites nationwide and partnered with pharmacies to accelerate the pace of inoculations.