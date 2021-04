A health workers administers the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on March 16. Federal regulators last week recommended a pause in the vaccine while they study a possible link to a few cases of blood clotting in recipients. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with military members as they prepare to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a federal vaccination center in Jacksonville, Fla., on March 22.

President Joe Biden speaks about the state of the federal coronavirus vaccination program in the State Dinning Room of the White House on April 6.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, answers questions during a news conference on April 13. All U.S. residents are eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine as of Monday.

Healthcare providers prepare doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a federal vaccination center in Jacksonville, Fla., on March 22.

April 19 (UPI) -- All adults in the United States are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, with several states becoming the last on Monday to expand access and meet President Joe Biden's requested deadline.

Biden moved up his original May 1 deadline earlier this month and asked that all states make adults of all ages eligible to receive a vaccine by April 19.

On Monday, the last six states to open up eligibility to all adults are Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Alaska was the first state to open coronavirus vaccine access to all adults on March 9, and was followed by Mississippi a week later and West Virginia and Utah a few days after that. Most states opened up eligibility sometime in April.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 130 million people in the United States have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or about 50% of the population 18 and over. Eighty-one percent of those 65 and older have been vaccinated, the data show.

Biden has set a goal of vaccinating 200 million people nationwide by his 100th day in office, on April 30.

Vaccinations in the United States hit a bit of a snag last week when federal regulators recommended a pause in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over possible ties to a handful of blood clotting cases in recipients.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Biden's chief medical adviser, told CNN Sunday that he expects regulators to make a decision about the Johnson & Johnson shot by Friday.

The White House said last week it didn't expect the pause to hinder national vaccine distribution and noted that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine represented only about 5% of all shots being administered at federal vaccination sites.