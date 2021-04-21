Florida Sen. Bill Nelson and Space Shuttle test director Steve Altemus examine wreckage from the Space Shuttle Columbia at the Kennedy Space Center's RLV Hangar on March 17, 2003. File Photo by NASA/UPI

Rep. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., was a payload specialist on Space Shuttle Columbia's STS-61-C mission in January 1986. File Photo by NASA/UPI

April 21 (UPI) -- Bill Nelson, President Joe Biden's choice to lead the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, will appear in the Senate on Wednesday for his confirmation hearing.

Nelson, a former Democratic senator from Florida, will appear before the Senate commerce, science and transportation committee beginning at 10 a.m. EDT.

Nominated by Biden last month for the top NASA post, Nelson became just the second sitting member of Congress to fly into space in 1986 when he was a payload specialist on a space shuttle flight for six days. At the time, he was a member of the House.

Former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine appointed Nelson to NASA's Advisory Committee in 2019.

Also at Wednesday's hearing, the committee will consider Biden's nominations of Lina Khan as Federal Trade Commission director and Leslie Kiernan as Commerce Department general counsel.

Nelson represented Florida in the U.S. Senate for almost two decades before he was unseated in 2018 to Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

"Bill has a proven history of supporting our work here at NASA and has helped advance America's position in human exploration, science, aeronautics and technology," Acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk said in a statement last month.

"While the Senate must confirm the nomination, I look forward to continuing to work with Bill and the Biden-Harris administration to carry out NASA's many critical missions in the years to come."