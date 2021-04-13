April 13 (UPI) -- U.S. Capitol Police officer William Evans, who was killed during an attempted building breach this month, will lie in honor Tuesday in the Capitol Rotunda.

Evans, an 18-year-veteran of the force, died on April 2 when a man rammed his car into a barrier at the Capitol and attempted to attack officers with a knife. Police shot and killed the suspect, who was later identified as Noah Green.

Advertisement

The memorial service in the Capitol for Evans will start at 10:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday on the East Front of the building with a congressional tribute at 11 a.m. The viewing period will run until 6 p.m.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to attend the congressional tribute.

"Evans gave his life to defend the Capitol, becoming a martyr for our democracy," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said last week.

"We hope it is a comfort to his family, his mother Janice and beautiful children, Logan and Abigail, and the Capitol Police Force that so many people mourn their loss and are praying for them at this sad time."

"Billy was the best father, son, brother and friend anyone could ever hope for," Evans' family said last week. "His death has left a gaping void in our lives that will never be filled."

The attack came about three months after the Jan. 6. attack at the Capitol by radical supporters of former President Donald Trump. That attack killed several people, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.