April 12 (UPI) -- Hundreds of people took to the streets of the Minnesota suburb of Brooklyn Center on Sunday night after a man was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop.

Some 500 protesters surrounded the Brooklyn Center police headquarters as officers clad in riot gear fired tear gas, rubber bullets and flash bangs to disperse them, the Star Tribune reported.

Shortly before midnight, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott announced he would be issuing a curfew for the city.

The crowd had assembled around the police station following a nearby demonstration where the victim's family identified the Black man killed in the officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department said in a release that it has launched an investigation following the fatal shooting, which occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday when officers initiated a traffic stop for an unspecified violation.

Authorities said an officer discharged their firearm when the suspect, who had an outstanding warrant, re-entered his vehicle after police attempted to detain him.

"The vehicle traveled several blocks before striking another vehicle," the department said, adding responding medical personnel performed life-saving measures but the person died at the scene.

A female passenger also sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital, the Brooklyn Center Police Department said.

Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte, told reporters earlier Sunday that her son had called her as he was being pulled over by the police.

"He said they pulled him over because he had air fresheners hanging from the review mirror," she said.

She said she heard "scuffling" over the phone before the line was disconnected. A minute later, she called back and Wright's girlfriend picked up.

"His girlfriend answered -- and that was the passenger -- and said that he'd been shot and she put it on the driver's side and my son was laying there lifeless," she said.

The department has asked the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to conduct an independent investigation of the shooting.

The bureau said agents and crime scene personnel were en route to the scene.

In a statement late Sunday, Gov. Tim Walz said he is closely monitoring the situation.

"Gwen and I are praying for Daunte Wright's family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement," he said.

Elliott called the shooting "tragic."

"We are asking the protesters to continue to be peaceful and that peaceful protesters are not dealt with with force," he tweeted.

The shooting occurred during the murder trial of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, about 10 miles north of Brooklyn Center, for which Walz had authorized the deployment of the National Guard.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, has been charged with second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the Memorial Day police-involved killing of George Floyd whose death ignited protests nationwide against racial inequality.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota issued a statement Sunday calling for a transparent and independent investigation to be conducted into the shooting by an outside agency, for body-camera footage to be quickly released and for the officers involved to be named.

"The ACLU-MN has deep concerns that police here appear to have used dangling air fresheners as an excuse for making a pretextual stop, something police do all too often to target Black people," the agency said. "The ACLU of Minnesota is watching, and we will keep working to hold police accountable."