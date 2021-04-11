April 11 (UPI) -- A sixth person has died in a shooting at a home near Charlotte in South Carolina last week by a gunman identified by police as a former NFL player who later took his life.

Robert Shook died from injuries sustained in the shooting in rural York County, GSM Services, the heating and air conditioning company that employed him, said in a statement Saturday night. The York County Coroner's office also confirmed Shook's death.

Advertisement

"It is with much sadness that we announce that late this afternoon our beloved co-worker, Robert Shook, succumbed to his injuries and passed from this earthly world, " the company's owners, Joel and Steven Long, said. "We are all heartbroken and our attention must turn to comforting each other and Robert's family."

Shook and co-worker, James Lewis of Gastonia, both 38, were at the home of 70-year-old Dr. Robert Lesslie, a prominent physician in Rock Hill, and his wife, Barbara, 69, working when the shooting took place Wednesday. Also killed were two of their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah and 5-year-old Noah.

The gunman, identified as Phillip Adams, 32, killed himself a short time later after a standoff with police.

Shook, who was shot six times, according to family members, called his work supervisor for help. His supervisor then called 911.

Shook was transported to Atrium Health's Carolina's Medical Center in Charlotte.

"He loves his kids," Thompson told The Gaston Gazette on Friday. "He walks this earth and puts those work boots on every day for those three kids of his and his wife."

It was not known if the shooter knew all of the victims.

Authorities said Adams had escaped from the Lesslie home and led authorities on an 8-hour manhunt.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson told CNN that Adams returned to his parents' home, where he was living, and killed himself.

The former standout high school athlete in Rock Hill played in the NFL for five years but has not been in the league since 2015. Over his career, he played for the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets.