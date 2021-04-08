April 8 (UPI) -- Authorities in South Carolina said Thursday they have captured the gunman who killed three adults and two children in a shooting at a family's home near the North Carolina border.

The shooting occurred at the home of a prominent physician in Rock Hill, about 25 miles southwest of Charlotte, N.C., and 65 miles north of downtown Charleston.

Advertisement

Killed in the attack were Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70; his wife Barbara Lesslie, 69; James Lewis, 39; and the Lesslie's grandchildren, Adah, 9, and Noah, 5. Lewis worked in the Lesslie home.

A sixth wounded victim was flown to a hospital in Charlotte.

The gunman escaped from the home and led authorities on an eight-hour manhunt. He was captured early Thursday, but police didn't immediately identify him.

"We found him in a nearby house," the York County Sheriff's Office tweeted. "Detectives are still in the area serving a search warrant and investigating this tragic event."

Investigators are still looking into a motive. It was not immediately known if the shooter knew all of the victims.

"We are shocked that this type of incident happened here," York County Sheriff's Office spokesman Trent Faris in a report by WBTV-TV.

"This is a very tragic situation. I've lived in Rock Hill my whole life and Dr. Lesslie was my doctor. A lot of people know Dr. Lesslie."