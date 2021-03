A makeshift memorial of flowers is seen outside the Gold Spa in Atlanta, Ga., on Thursday, two days after it was one of three massage parlors attacked by a gunman. Eight people were killed, including six of Asian descent. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

Tara Winston kneels in front of a makeshift memorial outside the Gold Spa in Atlanta, Ga., on Thursday, two days after it was one of three massage parlors attacked by a gunman. Eight people were killed, including six of Asian descent. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

Two women stand in front of a makeshift memorial outside outside the Gold Spa in Atlanta, Ga., on Thursday, two days after it was one of three massage parlors attacked by a gunman. Eight people were killed, including six of Asian descent. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will both travel to Atlanta on Friday, where they'd originally planned to promote the American Rescue Plan. The trip will now be one of support for a city that saw eight of its people shot dead by a gunman police say was deeply troubled.

During their visit, Biden and Harris will meet with grief-stricken members of the Atlanta and Asian American communities after Tuesday's shooting.

The president and vice president are scheduled to leave Washington, D.C., for Atlanta around 11 a.m. EDT. According to their schedule, they will meet with community leaders at Emory University at 3:30 p.m. to discuss "ongoing attacks and threats" against Asian Americans related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden will make public remarks at the university at 4:40 p.m.

The two leaders are expected to denounce racist violence and offer support for the community before departing a few hours later.

"In honor of the victims of the senseless shootings in Atlanta, I've ordered the flag of the United States to be flown at half-staff," Biden tweeted Thursday. "To the loved ones of those we lost on Tuesday, know the nation mourns with you."

"This speaks to a larger issue, which is the issue of violence in our country and what we must do to never tolerate it and to always speak out against it," Harris said in a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Local and federal investigators are looking into the motivations of gunman Robert Aaron Long, who visited three Atlanta-area spas on Tuesday and shot nine people. Eight died, six of whom were of Asian descent.

Police have said Long denies that the attacks were racially motivated, but federal authorities are still looking into the shootings as possible hate crimes.

Over the past year, attacks against Asian Americans have risen dramatically -- officials and experts say as some sort of misguided payback for the coronavirus crisis, which was first identified in Wuhan, China, a year ago.

Stoking the hate has been seen across social media and observers say former President Donald Trump also has played a role. He often refers to the coronavirus as the "China virus" and has even called it the "Kung flu."

A spokesman for the Atlanta-area Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, in fact, has been removed from his role over a Facebook post he made a year ago that blamed China for COVID-19. The spokesman, Capt. Jay Baker, had spoken to news media several times this week about the attacks. He was also criticized for saying Long went on the shooting spree because he'd been having a "bad day."

One of the three spas targeted in Tuesday's shootings is located in Cherokee County, just north of downtown Atlanta.

"The Asian-American community is feeling enormous pain," Biden added in a tweet. "The recent attacks against the community are un-American. They must stop."

Thursday, Biden issued a presidential proclamation to honor the victims of the Atlanta shootings, which ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House, public buildings and grounds, all military posts and naval stations and on all naval vessels nationwide until sunset on Monday. Flags will also be lowered at all U.S. consular offices worldwide.

Police said Long, 21, has confessed to the shootings and said part of the motivation was related to a sex addiction. Long said he'd frequented such massage parlors in the past and saw the shooting attacks as a way to remove some of the temptation, investigators said.