March 18 (UPI) -- Authorities say the man accused of killing eight people in a shooting spree at three Atlanta-area spas will not appear in court Thursday to face newly filed murder charges, as was scheduled.

Robert Aaron Long, who police say confessed to all three shooting attacks in and around Atlanta on Tuesday night, was supposed to be arraigned in Cleveland County court but the hearing was canceled after a request from Long's attorney.

It wasn't initially reported when that arraignment hearing might occur.

Formal charges were filed against Long on Wednesday. He faces eight counts of murder for all the dead victims and one count of manslaughter for injuring a man at Young's Asian Massage in Acworth. The other attacks occurred at Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa, both located in northeast Atlanta.

Investigators say Long admitted to being the gunman in all three attacks, which occurred within close proximity to one another and all were reported to police within an hour.

Six of the eight victims were of Asian descent, fueling suspicion that the shootings were racially motivated or connected to increasing attacks against Asian Americans related to anger over the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to investigators, Long told police the shootings weren't racially motivated but were instead fueled by a sex addiction. The indication, authorities said, is that Long went on the shooting spree because he often frequented such massage parlors and wanted to break his habit.

"It was something that absolutely would torture him," Tyler Bayless, who knew Long from an addiction recovery group and said he was deeply religious, told CNN. "He would often go on tangents about his interpretation of the Bible."

State and federal investigators, however, are still looking into the possibility that the crimes were also motivated by the victims' Asian heritage. Two of the dead were White and the survivor is a Hispanic man. The South Korean government said four of the victims were of Korean descent.

Investigators are looking into Long's background, which includes being active in his Southern Baptist congregation. CNN reported Wednesday that officials were looking into reports that Long had been kicked out of his parents' home the night before the attacks.

Long told investigators that he considered suicide, but opted instead to "help" others with sexual addictions by attacking the Atlanta spas -- presumably to remove the temptation, CNN's report said.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told reporters that it appears Long was headed south to Florida when he was captured, possibly to target similar places of business there.

It is believed that the 9mm handgun that Long used in the attacks, which he bought the day before the shooting spree, was purchased legally.

Some people who knew Long and a post to his now-deleted Instagram account indicated that he also had a passion for firearms, CNN reported. The page purportedly included the passage, "Pizza, guns, drums, music, family, and God. This pretty much sums up my life."

Mourners placed flowers and other items at all three spa locations on Wednesday to honor the victims. Similar events and gatherings were seen across the United States, from New York City to Los Angeles.

"They deserved better than this," Cherokee County resident Cindy Anderson told the Atlanta Journal Constitution. "These people were just coming to work ... just like they do every day."

"I don't believe [it]," Rita Barron, who owns a business next door to Young's Asian Massage, told the newspaper. "One day I saw them, and the next they're not here anymore."

Police have identified the victims who were shot at the Acworth spa, but those from the two spas in midtown Atlanta have not yet been named.