Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Property rental company Airbnb announced Wednesday it is canceling and blocking reservations in the Washington, D.C., area next week in support of officials asking people to avoid travel to the district around the time of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser and Biden's inaugural committee have asked visitors to stay home and attend the inauguration online, due to the violence at the U.S. Capitol last week and ongoing threats by radical supporters of President Donald Trump.

"Guests whose reservations are canceled will be refunded in full," Airbnb said in a statement.

"We also will reimburse hosts, at Airbnb's expense, the money they would have earned from these canceled reservations."

The company also said it has been working with law enforcement to see if anyone involved in the Capitol attack last week booked stays through Airbnb.

"Through this work, we have identified numerous individuals who are either associated with known hate groups or otherwise involved in the criminal activity at the Capitol building, and they have been banned from Airbnb's platform," it said.

"We are continuing our work to ensure hate group members are not part of the Airbnb community."

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be inaugurated at noon on Jan. 20. Several areas and buildings in downtown Washington, including the U.S. Capitol and Washington Monument, will be closed for the event.