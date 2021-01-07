Jan. 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump withdrew his nomination of Chad Wolf as secretary of homeland security Thursday, hours after the acting Cabinet member urged the president to condemn the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump sent notice of the withdrawal to the Senate on Thursday morning.

Earlier Thursday, Wolf issued a statement calling the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday "tragic and sickening."

"While I have consistently condemned political violence on both sides of the aisles, specifically violence directed at law enforcement, we now see some supporters of the president using violence as a means to achieve political ends," he said.

"These violent actions are unconscionable, and I implore the president and all elected officials to strongly condemn the violence that took place yesterday."

White House spokesman Judd Deere said the withdrawal of Wolf's nomination was unrelated to the Capitol attack, which resulted in four deaths.

Wolf said he intends to remain in his position as acting secretary of homeland security until the end of Trump's term, Jan. 20.

Wolf has been serving as acting head of the Cabinet department since November 2019, replacing former acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan.

The Government Accountability Office in August said Wolf wasn't legally entitled to hold his position because he assumed the job under a succession plan crafted by McAleenan, who himself had no authority to hold his job under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act.

Trump ever formally nominated McAleenan to be secretary. Trump formally nominated Wolf for the job later in August.