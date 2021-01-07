There has been no evidence of widespread fraud, despite Trump's claims. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump tweeted support of the protesters, saying the presidential election had been "stolen" from him. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Harry's Bar and the Hotel Harrington, a popular location for the pro-Trump group the Proud Boys, is closed in anticipation of the rallies. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

D.C. police issued warnings to not bring firearms to the city while they concentrate on protecting houses of worship that express support for Black Lives Matter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones, greets supporters of Trump at the rally. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Various groups of Trump supporters announced more rallies this week in support of Trump's baseless claims of election fraud. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump, his supporters and some Republicans in Congress are citing baseless claims of widespread fraud in an effort to challenge Biden's victory. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters rally near the Capitol ahead of Congress's upcoming Electoral College election vote certification on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators gather and pray holding a cross at a protest against the Electoral College vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Mike Pence has said he will not interfere with the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A simple majority is required to uphold the objection in each chamber, but both the House and the Senate must agree to the objection for it to succeed. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

At least a dozen House Republicans and some senators have said they plan to object to the vote count. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Thousands of the president's supporters had packed the National Mall by mid-morning Wednesday, gathering between the Washington Monument and the Ellipse. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters gather and march toward the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

U.S. Capitol Police exit the building with extra gear ahead of the gatherings to protest against the Electoral College vote count. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A demonstrator wears an American flag around his head as he joins hundreds gathering and praying in protest. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Under federal law, January 6 is the date Electoral College votes determining the next president are counted in a joint session of Congress. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters march toward the U.S. Capitol to protest the Electoral College vote count. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Trump also condemned Republicans who have not backed his attempts to overturn the election results. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

The U.S. Park Police said permits for the rally had been approved and amended by organizers to increase the capacity from 5,000 to 30,000 people. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

The protests spanned the area around the National Mall. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Trump said he will never concede his loss to Biden because "you don't concede when there's theft involved." Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Thousands of Trump supporters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Capitol on Pennsylvania Avenue. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters breach the security perimeter of the U.S. Capitol to protest against the Electoral College vote count that would certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Men step apart from the crowd to kneel. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protester attempting to enter the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress to certify the election results. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters climb on scaffolding as they protest the election results in front of the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Law enforcement officers point their weapons as protesters attempt to break into the House Chamber. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Protesters enter the Capitol building during the joint session of Congress. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The protesters broke through a police line to get inside the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The Capitol riot followed a speech by Trump in which he falsely claimed the election was stolen from him. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Lawmakers were told to use gas masks after tear gas was deployed in the Capitol Rotunda. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

U.S. Capitol police officers take positions as protestors enter the Capitol building. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A curfew was instituted for the city from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The lockdown lasted for several hours while the rioters were cleared from the Capitol. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

The National Guard and law enforcement agencies were brought in to secure the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Proud Boys and other right-wing groups were among those who participated in the rallies that grew into a storming of the Capitol. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Rioters destroy camera gear and media equipment after breaching the security perimeter and penetrating the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The protests disrupted the joint session of Congress to certify the election results and put the Capitol on lockdown. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Pro-Trump rioters clash with law enforcement officers at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Rioters clambered up onto balconies and other parts of the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Several injuries were reported during the melee. One woman died after being shot. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The Capitol's sergeant-at-arms announced Wednesday evening that the building was secure after rioters stormed in as a joint session of Congress met to certify the Electoral College vote in the presidential election. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A man holds a Confederate flag as Pro-Trump rioters breach the security perimeter and penetrate the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A man holds a noose as supporters of President Donald Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in protest of Trump's loss to President-elect Joe Biden. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Lawmakers, former police officials and security analysts expressed anger and amazement over how pro-Trump protesters were able to storm the Capitol with ease during Wednesday's riot.

Capitol police were described as being completely unprepared for the anger and aggression of the president's backers, who had been egged on by Trump to march to the Capitol at a protest rally on the National Mall earlier in the day.

While one protester was shot and killed by police, other officers appeared to stand by and watch as the mob entered the Capitol building, roaming through its halls and ransacking offices as they sought to disrupt the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

Security analysts noted that no specialized police units were stationed in front of the Capitol despite the tense atmosphere in the city and violent clashes between Trump's backers and police the previous night.

The mob appeared to encounter little resistance from Capitol police and no reinforcements arrived as the siege progressed, former Seattle police chief Carmen Best observed.

"I was wondering, where were the cops? If they don't get there soon, what else could transpire?" she told NBC. "It felt like a very long time, and I'm sure millions of people were also watching and thinking the same thing."

Given the heated political rhetoric over the counting of Electoral College votes, Best said it shouldn't have come as a surprise that there would be a large protest at the Capitol.

"It all paints a picture and sets a tone for what is likely to occur," she said. "It's all about the staffing. Given what we've seen over the last several months, it shouldn't shock people."

"What happened here is a colossal failure, and I believe it's a colossal political failure, not on the part of the police," former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis told USA Today. "They were outnumbered and overrun."

Rather, he said, the incident was "the result of a lack of political will to control an attempted insurrection."

"How it happened, I can't figure that out," former Capitol Police Chief Kim Dine said, adding that he was surprised arrests weren't made as soon as rioters gathered on the Capitol steps, which is illegal.

"We protect the people, the place and the process that makes us the United States. That's why we're there," he told the Washington Post. But Wednesday he said, "The people, the place, the process -- all were attacked."

"This was a piss-poor planning performance," retired New York Police Department Deputy Chief Thomas Graham told The Daily Beast. "They weren't prepared for whatever reason. They weren't prepared to protect the Capitol. Shame on them."

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered that a state of public emergency she initially declared on Wednesday would be extended for 15 days until Jan. 21 -- one day after Biden is expected to be inaugurated.

"Many persons came to the District armed and for the purpose of engaging in violence and destruction and have engaged in violence and destruction," the order states.

"They have fired chemical irritants, bricks, bottles, and guns. They have breached the security of the Capitol and their destructive and riotous behavior has the potential to spread beyond the Capitol.

"Their motivation is ongoing. Today, they sought to disrupt the congressional proceedings relating to the acceptance of electoral college votes."