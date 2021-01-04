Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will give a televised statement about efforts by President Donald Trump to influence the Georgia election on Monday. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has scheduled a news conference to discuss a phone call from President Donald Trump pressuring his office to "find 11,780 votes" to overturn the state's certified election results.

The news conference, which will be livestreamed, is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. EST Monday.

Advertisement

During the phone call, attended by the Georgia secretary of state's general counsel, Ryan Germany, Trump cited unfounded claims of fraud and tried to cajole the officials with threats of legal and political consequences.

"All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state," Trump said.

RELATED 2 House Democrats seek FBI probe into Trump after leaked call over election

President-elect Joe Biden was certified as the winner of the election in Georgia after a recount and audit. Biden won the state's 16 electoral votes, with 306 votes overall, surpassing the 270 needed to win. Trump garnered 232.

The recording of the phone call was published Sunday by the Washington Post and other news outlets.

Raffensperger and the attorney are heard on the call refusing Trump's demands.

"Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong," Raffensperger told the president.

On Monday, two U.S. Congress members asked FBI Chief Christopher Wray to "open an immediate criminal investigation" of Trump's call. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., and Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., accused Trump of election fraud and conspiracy to commit election crimes.

On Tuesday, voters in Georgia will choose both U.S. senators in a runoff election that could swing control of the U.S. Senate from a Republican to a Democrat majority. The election pits GOP incumbent David Perdue against Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Kelly Loeffler against Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will appear at last-minute rallies in Georgia supporting Loeffler and Perdue, while Biden will address voters at an Atlanta rally for Democrats Ossoff and Warnock.