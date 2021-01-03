Trending Stories

Pennsylvania legislator Mike Reese dead at 42
NBA Hall of Famer and Coach Paul Westphal dead at 70
Pastor dead, 2 hurt in Texas church shooting; suspect held
Pelosi re-elected speaker as Congress sworn in amid election challenges
U.S. reports record 299K COVID-19 cases; Trump: Numbers 'exaggerated'
Pictures of the Year: Top images from 2020
