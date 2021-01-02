Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a Florida-bound boat that went missing this week with 20 people on board.

The 29-foot Mako Cuddy Cabin departed Bimini, Bahamas, on Monday en route to Lake Worth, Fla., just south of West Palm Beach.

Advertisement

The Coast Guard received word Tuesday that the vessel had not arrived as intended and launched a search effort over 17,000 square miles. They called off the search midday Friday.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the missing people," said Capt. Stephen V. Burdian, Seventh District chief of response. "I encourage anyone with information about the people aboard to contact us as soon as possible."