A winter storm swept across the Northeast Thursday night and Friday morning, knocking out power for more than 300,000 customers across the area. Image courtesy of NOAA

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Thousands of people lost power across the Northeast lost power Christmas morning due a storm that swept the region Thursday night and early Friday morning.

The storm began as cold and snow in the Midwest Wednesday and reached the East Coast late Thursday, with high winds and heavy rain disrupting power in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Advertisement

"You had a little bit (or a lot) of everything with the storm: bitter cold, strong winds, severe thunderstorms, heavy snow, flooding rain," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda. "In terms of weather hazards, it really brought a full Christmas stocking."

About 300,000 people across the region woke up without power Christmas morning, including more than 108,000 in New York state and more than 100,000 in New Jersey.

According to ConEd, one of the two large power providers in New York, about 3,000 customers were out of power by Friday evening. Earlier in the day, 14,000 households had lost power.

PSEG, New York City's other major electricity provider, reported 3,000 outages on Long Island by midday and 158 by evening.

Wind gusts reached 71 mph in Greenwich, Conn., 76 mph in New York's Suffolk County and 67 mph in New York City. New England saw wind gusts reaching up to 65 mph, which knocked out power in thousands of homes.

Pennsylvanians were warned about flash flooding after the state received more than 3.5 inches of rain.

But others in the region woke up to a white Christmas, with heavy snow falling from Buffalo, N.Y., to Cleveland to some parts of North Carolina, with Cleveland receiving the most snow -- 9.4 inches.