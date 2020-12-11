Dec. 11 (UPI) -- President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been named Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2020.

Time announced the Biden-Harris ticket had been chosen for the honor Thursday night with the magazine's editor-in-chief and chief executive officer, Edward Felsenthal, saying in an accompanying video that they represent "something historic."

Every president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt has been named Person of the Year, but Harris becomes the first vice president to share the title, he said.

"Person of the Year is not just about the year that was but about where we're headed," he said.

The Democratic pair were chosen from a shortlist of candidates that consisted of the movement for racial justice, frontline healthcare workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious diseases expert; and President Donald Trump, who held the title in 2016.

In an editorial, Felsenthal wrote that if Trump was a force of disruption and division during his presidency than Biden and Harris represent the nation's future.

"Biden and Harris show where the nation is heading: a blend of ethnicities, lived experiences and world views that must find a way forward together if the American experiment is to survive," he wrote.

Biden and Harris are set to be inaugurated on Jan. 20, but Trump has yet to concede defeat in last month's presidential election and continues to disseminate widely discredited claims of voter fraud and that he won the election.

Felsenthal wrote that the next four years will be a test for two leaders who were elected on a platform to unify a nation that hasn't been this divided in more than 100 years.

"For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world, Joe Biden and Kamal Harris are Time's 2020 Person of the Year," he wrote.

Earlier Thursday, South Korean boy band BTS was named Time magazine's 2020 Entertainer of the Year.