Dec. 3 (UPI) -- White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah resigned from her post on Thursday after more than three years in the Trump administration.

Farah, 31, announced her resignation in a letter obtained by The Washington Post, describing her time in the administration as "the honor of a lifetime. She said she was "deeply proud of the incredible things we were able to accomplish to make our country stronger, safer and more secure."

Advertisement

During her time in the Trump administration, Farah served as press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence, then press secretary for the Defense Department, before returning to the White House in her current role in April.

She previously served in communications roles for White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during his time in the House of Representatives.

Farah's resignation comes as President Donald Trump and his legal team have continued legal challenges to the result of November's election after President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner.