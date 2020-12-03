Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday declined the Trump campaign's lawsuit requesting a revocation of the state's certification of election results.

Wisconsin certified the results of the Nov. 3 election Monday, giving President-elect Joe Biden the state's 10 electoral votes.

The state's high court voted 4-3 to refuse to hear President Donald Trump's case seeking to overturn the results of the election. The justices said the case should have been filed in circuit court.

It's one of dozens of suits filed by the Trump campaign alleging fraud or illegal action at the polls this year.

The campaign wanted more than 200,000 ballots in Wisconsin's largest Democratic counties to be disqualified. The lawsuit said the ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties were improperly counted, though the vote-counting process was the same as elsewhere in the state, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Trump campaign counsel Jim Troupis told CNBC his team will refile the lawsuit in the lower courts as suggested by the state Supreme Court.

"It was clear from their writings that the court recognizes the seriousness of these issues, and we look forward to taking the next step," he said. "We fully expect to be back in front of the Supreme Court very soon."

The ruling comes after the Trump campaign filed a separate lawsuit late Wednesday challenging Wisconsin's absentee voting process. It called on a federal judge to allow the state's legislature to determine how the state's electors should be allocated.