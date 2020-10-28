Oct. 28 (UPI) -- As President Donald Trump stumped in Arizona on Wednesday, one rally was briefly interrupted by F-16 Air Force jets and a second one featured praise from a retired British politician.

Trump's first rally took place in Bullhead City, a small desert town southeast of Las Vegas on the Nevada border. About 25 minutes into the rally, around 2 p.m. North American Aerospace Defense Command said a private aircraft entered restricted airspace and did not respond to radio communication from Air Force F-16s scrambled to respond.

Advertisement

As the planes fired warning flares, leaving a streak of white flares in the sky, Trump remarked he "loved the sound" of the booming jets noise and pointed out the jets in the sky.

"Oh, look at that. Look, look, look," Trump said "Look at that. They gave the president a little display!"

NORAD said later in a statement that "the violating aircraft was non-responsive to initial intercept procedures, but established radio communications after NORAD aircraft deployed signal flares."

The aircraft was then "escorted out of the restricted area by the NORAD aircraft without further incident," the agency said.

Later, at a rally outside Phoenix, Trump was joined by politicians including Sens. Steve Lee, R-Utah, Rand Paul, R Ken., and U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Trump spoke abruptly to hometown Arizona Sen. Martha McSally, who is in a battle to retain her seat in a race against Democrat Mark Kelly, husband of former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords.

"Martha, just come up fast. Fast. Fast. Come on. Quick. You got one minute! One minute, Martha!" Trump said, then pointing to the crowd, added, "They don't want to hear this, Martha. Come on. Let's go. Quick, quick, quick. Come on. Let's go."

Then Trump introduced a surprise guest, British former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, whom he described as "one of the most powerful men" in Europe. Farage is a former member of the British parliament who is now a private citizen.

Farage praised Trump as the only current leader in the free world who "has the guts to stand up for the nation-state, to fight for patriotism, to fight against globalism."

Farage characterized Trump's political career as a fight against the media and those who opposed him in Washington, D.C.

"That is what Donald Trump did, he beat the pollsters, beat the media and beat all the predictions and the worst thing is they have never forgiven him for it," Farage said.

"Four years of the Russia hoax, four years of false impeachment," Farage added. Most human beings under that barrage would have given up."

Trump was "the single most resilient and bravest person I have ever met in my life," Farage added.