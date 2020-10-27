Oct. 27 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump returned Tuesday to campaign in Michigan and again targeted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, taking credit for the law enforcement effort that spoiled an alleged plot to kidnap her.

He took aim at the governor during a campaign rally in Lansing, Mich., his first of the day. He later traveled to Wisconsin and planned to appear in Nebraska.

After Trump mentioned restrictions in place in Michigan to limit the spread of COVID-19, the crowd reprised a chant of "Lock her up," an echo of last week's rally in the state. The chant was the same one often heard at Trump rallies in reference to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election.

But Trump himself didn't join in.

"See, I don't comment on that because every time if I make just a little bit of a nod, they say, 'the president led them,'" he told the Lansing crowd.

"I don't have to lead you."

Trump spoke about an alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer and her family, which was uncovered earlier this month by the FBI. Whitmer called those involved in the plot "sick and depraved" and blamed Trump for stoking distrust and fear by encouraging protesters -- some armed -- to demonstrate against the her lockdown restrictions in April.

Trump said Whitmer should've shown more appreciation for the fact that federal agents were the ones who stopped the alleged plot.

"I'm the one, it was our people that helped her out with her problem. I mean, we'll have to see if it's a problem, right? People are entitled to say maybe it was a problem, maybe it wasn't," Trump said, casting doubt on the seriousness of the threat against Whitmer.

"And then she blamed me for it."

Trump also targeted his opponent, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, for favoring more restrictive COVID-19 measures. He told voters they can choose between a "Trump boom" and a "Biden lockdown."

Michigan, which is considered a battleground state, has polled in favor of Biden since at least May, according to RealClear Politics' average of polls. As of Tuesday evening, the Democrat is polling at 50.5% compared to Trump's 41.5%.

Trump won Michigan in 2016 with a narrow 47.6% over Clinton's 47.3%.