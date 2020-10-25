Oct. 25 (UPI) -- President and first lady Donald and Melania Trump hosted a Halloween celebration at the White House Sunday for a group of invited children and their families.

The Trumps, maskless, watched as a parade of children dressed in costumes filed past the South Portico, where hundreds of pumpkins of varying sizes were displayed on the stairways under a "Halloween 2020" sign. Dry ice fog poured out into the lawn as members of the Marine Band, wearing dark uniforms performed the theme song from "Game of Thrones" and "Thriller" by Michael Jackson.

In previous years, the president and the first lady handed out candy to children at the Halloween event. But this year because of the coronavirus, families picked up bags of goodies from tables.

Invite-only visitors were largely front-line workers, military members and their families, the White House said.

Although most visitors were wearing masks, Kayleigh McEnany, White House press secretary, was observed not wearing a face covering as she posed for a photo with the president and the first lady carrying her 11-month old daughter dressed as a mouse.

McEnany was infected with COVID-19 earlier in the month and had to temporarily work from home.

