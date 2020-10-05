Oct. 5 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday she's tested positive for COVID-19, and is the latest member of President Donald Trump's administration with the coronavirus.

McEnany announced she received the positive result Monday, but wasn't experiencing symptoms.

"With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American people remotely," she wrote.

McEnany's positive test result follows several others in recent days -- including President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, adviser Hope Hicks, campaign manager Bill Stepien, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Several others, including Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, also tested positive after attending Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination ceremony at the White House late last month.

Trump is still hospitalized at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. White House officials say they're hopeful he will be discharged sometime Monday.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence have previously tested negative, and were set to head to Salt Lake City Monday in advance of Wednesday's vice presidential debate at the University of Utah.

President Donald Trump hospitalized for COVID-19 President Donald Trump exits the Marine One helicopter with his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Friday evening at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. He made the short flight from the White House. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo Alyssa Farah, White House director of strategic communications, speaks to reporters at the White House on Sunday. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo License Photo White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows listens in the background as Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, gives an update Sunday on the condition of the president saying he could be released as early as Monday from Walter Reed. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | Walter Reed has a secure presidential suite. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo License Photo Conley briefs reporters on the president's condition Saturday morning at Walter Reed. Conley said Trump was doing "very well." Photo by Rod Lamkey/UPI | Trump waves from the presidential motorcade upon arriving at Walter Reed on Friday. He also made a "surprise" motorcade visit outside the hospital on Sunday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo The hospital is run by the U.S. Department of Defense. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo U.S. Secret Service agents wearing protective face masks stand by as Trump departs from the South Lawn of the White House on Marine One for the short flight to Bethesda on Friday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo White House staff wear protective face masks as they wait for the president's departure from the White House. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo Trump boards Marine One for the trip to the hospital. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo Trump, accompanied by staffers, walks from the White House to the helicopter under his own power. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo Trump exits the White House. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo First lady Melania Trump, who has also contracted COVID-19, remained in the White House to recover. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo