Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A majority of American voters say President Donald Trump does not deserve to be re-elected and almost 70% say most members of Congress don't, either, according to a Gallup poll Thursday.

The survey, taken between Sept. 30 and Oct. 15, found that 56% of registered voters said Trump doesn't deserve a second term. Additionally, 68% said "most" federal lawmakers also don't deserve to keep their seats in Congress.

Advertisement

The survey was taken after the first presidential debate between Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, during which the president was criticized for repeatedly talking over Biden, and after Trump picked up COVID-19 and underwent several days of constant treatment.

The poll found that 43% of voters said Trump deserves re-election and 29% said most members of Congress do also.

However, 60% said their home district representatives in Congress deserve to keep their seats. Gallup has found that since 1998, at least 50% of respondents have said their representative deserves re-election.

"The percentage of voters who say Trump deserves re-election to a second term is down seven percentage points from Gallup's previous measure in January -- a much different time in Trump's presidency, when confidence in the U.S. economy was high, the Senate was preparing to vote to keep Trump in office during his impeachment trial, and only a few cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S.," Gallup wrote.

Politically, 93% of Republicans, 36% of independents and 3% of Democrats said Trump deserves a second term.

RELATED Senate panel to vote on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Trump and Biden will face off in their final debate of the 2020 campaign on Thursday night, but whatever the outcome, Gallup says it will unlikely be enough to move the needle with voters.

"Historically, debates have rarely changed voter preferences."

Recent surveys have showed Trump winning small majorities for his handling of the economy and his recent nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Gallup polled more than 1,000 U.S. adults in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., for Thursday's survey, which has a margin of error of 4 points.

2020 election: scenes from final stretch of presidential campaign Thousands of Armenian-American protesters and President Donald Trump supporters line both sides of the street as they await Trump's arrival to a private fundraiser at tech mogul Palmer Luckey's estate in Newport Beach, Calif., on October 18. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo License Photo The protesters carried signs calling attention to the ongoing conflict in Artsakh, a mountainous region inside Azerbaijani territory that is controlled by ethnic Armenians. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | Trump supporters demonstrate alongside protesters calling on the president to act on the ongoing conflict in Armenia. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo A child dressed as President Donald Trump poses for a photo before Trump's rally at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, near Johnstown, Pa., on October 13. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo License Photo Trump addresses supporters at the Pennsylvania rally, where about half of the attendees wore a mask. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | Trump has announced plans to hold rallies in Florida, Iowa, Georgia and North Carolina. In Pennsylvania, he bragged about his recovery from COVID-19 and said his health has returned. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo License Photo Democratic presidential nomimee Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in Pembroke Pines, Fla., where he appealed to senior voters on healthcare on October 13. Pool Photo by Jim Watson/UPI | Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., wears a face mask with Biden's campaign logo as she introduces him. Pool Photo by Jim Watson/UPI | License Photo License Photo Trump conducts a campaign rally in Sanford, Fla., on October 12. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | It was the president's first rally since being treated for COVID-19, with his diagnosis announced only 10 days before the event. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo License Photo Biden greets supporters outside the Greensburg Depot, one of his stops on the "Build Back Better" train tour through Ohio and Pennsylvania in Greensburg, Pa., on September 30. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | Joe Biden's wife, Jill Biden, waves to supporters outside the Greensburg Depot. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo A Biden supporter wears a mask supporting her choice for president outside the Greensburg Depot. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo