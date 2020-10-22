Oct. 22 (UPI) -- With 12 days left before Election Day, President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are set to square off in-person in Tennessee for the final time Thursday night.

The event will begin at 9 p.m. EDT and will last for 90 minutes. It will be held at Belmont University in Nashville.

Advertisement

Thursday's debate was supposed to be the third of the 2020 campaign, but the Oct. 15 event in Miami was canceled after the Trump refused to participate. He backed out of the debate because the Commission on Presidential Debates switched to a virtual format in response to his COVID-19 diagnosis on Oct. 1.

NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker will moderate the debate, which will touch on issues of leadership, COVID-19, national security, climate change, race and families.

Trump said Wednesday he thought it was "unfair" the debate wasn't focused entirely on foreign affairs.

The commission said Monday it will mute each candidate's microphone to allow the other to speak uninterrupted at the start of each segment. The change came after criticism of the candidates' first debate in Cleveland on Sept. 29, which devolved into a shouting match at several points.