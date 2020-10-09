Oct. 9 (UPI) -- With just 25 days until Americans finish casting ballots for president, Congress and many other public offices nationwide, voters nationwide are facing deadlines in the coming weeks for their last chance to register.

Deadlines have already passed in more than a dozen states and Friday marks the cutoff date in four others.

Advertisement

A total of 40 states and Washington, D.C., allow voters to register online with proof of residency -- and 21 allow registration in person on Election Day, Nov. 3, or at early voting locations if they miss the deadline.

Demand for mail-in ballots has increased this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have been available in every state with the exception of Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Note: An asterisk (*) denotes states that will allow some form of in-person registration up until Election Day, Nov. 3. See bottom of page

Deadline already passed

Voters in Hawaii*, Arkansas, Alaska, Texas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Montana*, Missouri and Ohio can no longer register to cast a ballot in the 2020 elections.

In Illinois, still have until Oct. 18 to register online and the state will allow "grace period voting" until Nov. 3.

In Nevada*, mail-in registration has also closed but online registration remains open through Oct. 29. Nevada voters can also register in person until Election Day.

Advertisement

No registration

In North Dakota, there is no voter registration. Any resident can vote at polling locations by providing a valid government-issued ID.

Oct. 9 and Oct.10

Registration for all forms of voting ends Friday in Idaho*, New York, Oklahoma and North Carolina.

In North Carolina, newly naturalized U.S. citizens or felons with newly restored citizenship can apply to register on Election Day. These voters must have become citizens or had their rights restored between the first registration date and Election Day.

The provision does not, however, include residents whose 18th birthday falls after the registration deadline.

In Delaware, registration ends on Saturday for all forms of voting.

Oct. 13 - Oct. 16

All registration will end in Kansas, Maryland*, Minnesota*, New Jersey*, Oregon, West Virginia, Virginia and Washington, D.C., on Oct. 13.

Louisiana will end registration online on the same date.

Mail and online registration will end in Wisconsin* on Oct. 14 and Nebraska on Oct. 16.

Oct. 19 - Oct. 24

Alabama, Maine*, Michigan*, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Wyoming* will close voter registration on Oct. 19.

In California, the deadline is also Oct. 19, but the state will allow voters to conditionally register and cast a provisional ballot, in person, at any time up to and including Election Day. The state counts provisional ballots once officials verify registration.

Advertisement

In New Hampshire*, mail registration will end for some residents on Oct. 21, depending on where they live.

In Utah*, the deadline to register by mail and online is Oct. 23, but voters can also register at the clerk's office seven days before Nov. 3. Most Utah residents vote by provisional ballot if they register in person during early voting or on Election Day.

In Arizona, registration will also close on Oct. 23 -- after federal judge Steven Logan previously extended the deadline by three weeks, stating COVID-19 prevented activist organizations from signing up new voters.

Mail and online registration will end on Oct. 24 in Iowa* and Massachusetts.

Oct. 26 Oct. 28

Colorado* and Washington* both conclude online and mail-in voter registration on Oct. 26.

Connecticut* will end mail and online registration a day later, on Oct. 27.

Mail registration will end for some residents in New Hampshire* on Oct. 28, depending on where they live.

Election Day

A number of states will allow registration on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming will all allow qualifying residents to register in person on the day of the election day regardless of previous deadlines.

Vermont will allow all forms of registration up until Election Day.

Rhode Island will also allow in-person voting on Election Day this year, because there is a presidential election. In years the United States isn't voting for president, Rhode Island does not allow day-of registration.

Advertisement

For more detailed information, click here to visit the entire list at Vote.org.