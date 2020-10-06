Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Enthusiasm and engagement in the presidential election next month has risen this year, as nearly three-quarters of Americans say they have given the vote much thought, according to a Gallup survey Tuesday.

According to the poll, conducted from Sept. 14-28, 74% of respondents said they have given the elections "quite a lot" of thought. That figure was 71% before the party conventions this summer and 59% in April, Gallup said.

The last time voters voiced this much engagement in the September before an election was 2008 (80%), before Illinois Sen. Barack Obama defeated Arizona Sen. John McCain for the White House. The share was 72% in 2016 and 73% in 2012.

By contrast, the figure was just 54% in 2000 and 56% in 1996.

Politically, 83% of Republicans, 81% of Democrats and 64% of independents said they have given the election "quite a lot" of thought.

Tuesday's survey also showed that enthusiasm to vote this year compared to previous elections -- 67% -- is the highest it's been in two decades. Immediately before the election four years ago, just 47% said they were enthusiastic to cast a ballot.

Eighty percent of Democrats said they're enthusiastic to vote, compared to 75% of Republicans and 54% of independents.

"Enthusiasm about voting has increased substantially among both major party groups since 2016," Gallup wrote.

"Gallup's enthusiasm measure has not been a strong predictor of turnout, historically, but it may relate to how positively Republicans and Democrats feel about their respective candidates, including their chance of winning," it added.

Gallup polled more than 1,000 adults from every state and Washington, D.C., for the survey, which has a margin of error of 4 points.