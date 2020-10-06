President Donald Trump returns to the Truman Balcony of the White House on Monday after three days of treatment for COVID-19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Trump removes his face mask and continued to downplay the pandemic, telling Americans not to fear the virus. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Trump thanked the medical team at Walter Reed for his care, which included some experimental treatments. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Trump, joined by Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, returns to the White House aboard Marine One. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A member of a cleaning crew disinfects the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, where a coronavirus outbreak
has infected visitors, journalists and staff. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A member of the cleaning crew wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant in the lower press area of the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A Trump supporter in campaign gear -- including a face mask -- joins a gathering outside the hospital Monday before Trump was discharged. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A woman argues with a person dressed as the Grim Reaper outside Walter Reed on Monday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Trump supporters participate in an impromptu rally outside the hospital before the president's departure on Monday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The president physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said in a briefing Monday before Trump's release that Trump "may not entirely be out of the woods yet." Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo
Trump walks out of the hospital, where he was given intravenous drugs and supplemental oxygen to fight the virus. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo
Marine One lands to pick up Trump from the hospital. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Notes and signs of well wishes are left outside the hospital during Trump's stay. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The president posted several tweets Monday morning, criticizing the media and calling for his supporters to vote. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Alyssa Farah, White House director of strategic communications, speaks to reporters at the White House on Sunday. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo
Meadows listens in the background as Conley gives an update Sunday on the condition of the president, saying he could be released as early as Monday
. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo
Walter Reed has a secure presidential suite. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo
Conley briefs reporters on the president's condition Saturday morning at Walter Reed. Conley said Trump was doing "very well."
Photo by Rod Lamkey/UPI | License Photo
Trump waves from the presidential motorcade upon arriving at Walter Reed on Friday. He also made a "surprise" motorcade visit
outside the hospital on Sunday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo
The hospital is run by the U.S. Department of Defense. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo
Trump exits the Marine One helicopter with Meadows on arrival at Walter Reed after the short flight from the White House. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo
U.S. Secret Service agents wearing protective face masks stand by as Trump departs from the South Lawn of the White House on Marine One for the short flight to Bethesda on Friday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo
White House staff wear protective face masks as they wait for the president's departure from the White House. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo
Trump boards Marine One for the trip to the hospital. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo
Trump, accompanied by staffers, walks from the White House to the helicopter under his own power. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo
Trump exits the White House. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo
First lady Melania Trump, who has also contracted COVID-19, remained in the White House to recover. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany walks away from the microphones after talking to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House on Friday. On Monday, she tested positive
for COVID-19. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo