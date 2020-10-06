Oct. 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump reported having no symptoms Tuesday during his first morning back at the White House after being hospitalized with COVID-19 over the weekend, his physician said.

"This morning, the president's team of physicians met with him in the residence," Dr. Sean Conley said. "He had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms.

Advertisement

"Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%. Overall he continues to do extremely well."

Trump returned to the White House on Monday evening after three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. He was admitted Friday evening.Conley said Sunday that Trump had been given supplemental oxygen after his oxygen saturation levels declined Friday. Trump also had a mild cough, nasal congestion and fatigue.

Upon his return to the White House on Monday, Trump boasted about his recovery and said Americans shouldn't fear COVID-19, sparking criticism for downplaying the virus that has killed more than 210,000 people in the United States.

Mike Pence's physician, Dr. Jesse Schonau, said Tuesday the vice president is still testing negative for the virus. Pence remained home Friday through Sunday "out of an abundance of caution" but that he returned to traveling Tuesday.

"Vice President Mike Pence is not a close contact with any individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, including President Donald J. Trump and senior members of the White House administration, according to the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control" and Prevention, Schonau said.

President Donald Trump hospitalized for COVID-19 President Donald Trump returns to the Truman Balcony of the White House on Monday after three days of treatment for COVID-19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Trump removes his face mask and continued to downplay the pandemic, telling Americans not to fear the virus. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Trump thanked the medical team at Walter Reed for his care, which included some experimental treatments. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Trump, joined by Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, returns to the White House aboard Marine One. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo License Photo A member of a cleaning crew disinfects the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, where a coronavirus outbreak has infected visitors, journalists and staff. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | A member of the cleaning crew wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant in the lower press area of the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A Trump supporter in campaign gear -- including a face mask -- joins a gathering outside the hospital Monday before Trump was discharged. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo A woman argues with a person dressed as the Grim Reaper outside Walter Reed on Monday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Trump supporters participate in an impromptu rally outside the hospital before the president's departure on Monday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo The president physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said in a briefing Monday before Trump's release that Trump "may not entirely be out of the woods yet." Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo Trump walks out of the hospital, where he was given intravenous drugs and supplemental oxygen to fight the virus. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo Marine One lands to pick up Trump from the hospital. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Notes and signs of well wishes are left outside the hospital during Trump's stay. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo The president posted several tweets Monday morning, criticizing the media and calling for his supporters to vote. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Alyssa Farah, White House director of strategic communications, speaks to reporters at the White House on Sunday. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo License Photo Meadows listens in the background as Conley gives an update Sunday on the condition of the president, saying he could be released as early as Monday . Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | Walter Reed has a secure presidential suite. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo License Photo Conley briefs reporters on the president's condition Saturday morning at Walter Reed. Conley said Trump was doing "very well." Photo by Rod Lamkey/UPI | License Photo Trump waves from the presidential motorcade upon arriving at Walter Reed on Friday. He also made a "surprise" motorcade visit outside the hospital on Sunday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | The hospital is run by the U.S. Department of Defense. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo Trump exits the Marine One helicopter with Meadows on arrival at Walter Reed after the short flight from the White House. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo U.S. Secret Service agents wearing protective face masks stand by as Trump departs from the South Lawn of the White House on Marine One for the short flight to Bethesda on Friday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo White House staff wear protective face masks as they wait for the president's departure from the White House. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo Trump boards Marine One for the trip to the hospital. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo Trump, accompanied by staffers, walks from the White House to the helicopter under his own power. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo Trump exits the White House. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo First lady Melania Trump, who has also contracted COVID-19, remained in the White House to recover. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo License Photo White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany walks away from the microphones after talking to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House on Friday. On Monday, she tested positive for COVID-19. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI |