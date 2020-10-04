Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's doctors said Sunday that the president could be discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and return to the White House as early as Monday but acknowledged his blood oxygen levels dropped twice since Friday.

During a morning briefing, doctors treating Trump following his positive COVID-19 test late Thursday said the president has "continued to improve" and responded to treatment after he was transported to Walter Reed hospital in Maryland on Friday.

"If he continues to look and feel as well as he does today, our hope is that we can plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow to the White House where he can continue his treatment course," said Dr. Brian Garibaldi of Johns Hopkins University.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley also said that doctors will begin discharge plans if "everything continues to go well."

The president, and first lady Melania Trump, tested positive for and doctors aid he had experienced symptoms including a mild cough, nasal congestion and fatigue beginning Thursday, but that those conditions have since improved.

As of Saturday, Conley said Trump had been fever free for more than 24 hours and had been walking around and tending to work.

Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, told Fox News on Saturday night that Trump's oxygen levels fell rapidly on Friday.

Conley, after previously declining to state whether Trump had been administered oxygen since the start of his treatment, said Sunday the president had two episodes of falling oxygen saturation levels and was administered supplemental oxygen Friday at the White House despite saying Trump was "fairly adamant" he did not need it.

Trump received the steroid dexamethasone to the president in response to his two drops in oxygen saturation, with Garibaldi saying the first dose was administered on Saturday. He also received two doses of remdesivir.

Conley said he did not initially disclose that Trump had received supplemental oxygen "to reflect the upbeat attitude of the team."

In a video shared to his Twitter account Saturday night Trump said he "wasn't feeling so well" when he arrived at Walter Reed but assured he would "be back soon" to finish his re-election campaign.

Trump's assistant Nicholas Luna tested positive for COVID-19, CNN reported Sunday. Luna was described as one of the president's "body men" tasked with accompanying him throughout the day and night.

He joins about a dozen people linked to events attended by Trump at the White House over the past week who have also tested positive for the coronavirus.