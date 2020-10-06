Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will campaign in southern Pennsylvania on Tuesday, in a state viewed as a critical battleground for next month's election.

Biden will visit Gettysburg, in the south-central part of the state, at the site of perhaps the Civil War's most famous battle. There, he will call for national unity amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and attempts by President Donald Trump to divide, aides said.

Campaign officials said Biden will ask Americans to "come together" during the visit at the historic battle site, which they said has "deep significance and symbolism for both the cost of division and the strength of American ideals."

Biden will also "highlight the need for people to work together and to reach across the aisle in order to address the crises we face," they added, to remind voters that the "battle for the soul of the nation" can be won.

Tuesday will be Biden's fourth visit to Pennsylvania in recent weeks. He made a five-city, whistle-stop train tour last week, visited Pittsburgh's Carnegie Mellon University in August and the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., on Sept. 11.

Pennsylvania, which will award 20 electoral votes in next month's election, has been a key target of Biden's and Trump's campaigns. Trump won the state four years ago by about 45,000 votes.

Dr. Jill Biden will visit North Carolina on Tuesday and attend a "Get Out the Vote" rally in Greenville and a meeting with veterans and military families in Fayetteville.

North Carolina is also considered a key battleground state for the Nov. 3 vote. Democrats have focused more efforts in the state this year, with Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris each visiting last month.

Harris is in Utah Tuesday to prepare for the vice presidential debate on Wednesday. She traveled to the state late last week, and Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Salt Lake City on Monday.

The 90-minute debate will take place at the University of Utah and will start at 9 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.