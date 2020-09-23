Hundreds of people gathered for protests in Lousiville following the announcement of a grand jury's indictment of just one of the three officers involved in the fatal killing of Breonna Taylor. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered in Louisville to march in protest of a grand jury's decision to indict just one of three officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Demonstrations began almost immediately following the Wednesday afternoon announcement of the Jefferson County grand jury's indictment of former officer Brett Hankinson on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Protesters gathered in Jefferson Square Park chanting Taylor's name as a large police presence occupied the area with a protest leader saying there will be a march at 8 p.m. just one hour before a curfew is set to take effect, The Courier-Journal reported.

The charges were related to the firing of shots into the home next door and not Taylor's killing and the grand jury also declined to bring charges against Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove who were also involved in the shooting as they served a "no-knock" search warrant at Taylor's apartment on March 13 related to a narcotics investigation.

"It's a tragedy. This is an embarrassment and it's exactly why there have been protests for the last (119) days," pastor Tim Findley said. "This is a disappointing, hurtful, painful day in our city. What I just heard amounts to a slap on the wrist for him murdering, for the murdering Breonna Taylor."

Earlier in the day, a crowd of about 300 protesters marched from Jefferson Square Park toward Bardstown Road where police confronted them with pepper balls to stop them from moving any further.

The protest was eventually declared unlawful and several people were arrested as police threatened to dispense chemical agents if the protest did not disperse.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday called on protesters to refrain from violence.

"One thing I want to make clear, protesting makes a lot of sense it is clear people should be able to speak. But no violence, no violence," said Biden. "My heart goes out to Breonna Taylor's mom. The last thing she needs to see is violence in the streets. Protest peacefully, no violence."