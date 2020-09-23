A mural of Breonna Taylor is seen in Annapolis, Md., on July 8. Taylor was shot at least eight times in March during a police raid during which the officers entered her apartment without warning and drew resistance from Taylor's alarmed boyfriend. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- The city of Louisville, Ky., said Wednesday a grand jury has indicted one of three officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted former officer Brett Hankison on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. The other two involved in the shooting, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were not indicted..

Advertisement

Taylor, 26, was shot in her apartment during a "no-knock" search warrant on March 13 related to a narcotics investigation. The officers arrived without warning and drew resistance from Taylor's boyfriend, who was alarmed by the sudden interruption.

Hankison was dismissed from the force in June after "wantonly and blindly" firing 10 shots into Taylor's apartment and one next door, showing "extreme indifference to the value of human life," said Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder.

RELATED Louisville courthouse closes ahead of decision in Breonna Taylor case

An array of activists, politicians and celebrities have called for all three officers to face murder charges -- including Democratic presidential and vice presidential nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Biden said earlier this month the officers "need to be charged."

"The officers who murdered Breonna Taylor nearly three months ago still have not been charged," Harris tweeted in June. "We can't forget about Black women in our quest for justice."

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron had refused to specify a timetable for a decision or even confirm that he'd sent the case to a grand jury. The decision, though, was expected sometime this week.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer declared a state of emergency Tuesday out of concern for potential civil unrest following the decision. The declaration allowed him to set curfews.

"Our goal is ensuring space and opportunity for potential protesters to gather and express their First Amendment rights after the announcement," he said in a statement. "At the same time, we are preparing for any eventuality to keep everyone safe."

The Gene Snyder federal courthouse in downtown Louisville began a week-long closure on Monday as officials prepared for a possibility the officers would not be charged. It will remain closed through Friday.

The city agreed to a $12 million civil settlement with Taylor's family earlier this month.

The settlement included some policing reforms, including a requirement that police commanders approve all warrants before they go to a judge, mandatory written approval before search warrants are executed and an overhaul of the process for simultaneous search warrants.

Taylor's death, and that of of George Floyd in Minnesota, spurred many weeks of unrest nationwide this summer that called for the officers in Louisville and Minneapolis to be prosecuted.

Protesters march for social justice The Surrogate's Court building exterior remains vandalized while Occupy City Hall protests continue outside City Hall in New York City on June 30. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Hundreds have been gathering in a park near City Hall for over a week to demand stripping the New York Police Department of $1 billion in funding as the City Council prepares to vote on a city budget. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Occupy City Hall protests continue in a park outside City Hall. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Actress Cynthia Nixon wears a protective face mask when she joins Occupy City Hall protests. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A young boy and his father look over display of teddy bears with the message, "we deserve a future free of racial injustice" in Los Angeles on June 28. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Lowriders fill the streets near City Hall to protest the criminalization of cruising, George Floyd's murder, Latin rights and police brutality and accountability in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Demonstrations and other activities continue across the nation, targeting systemic racism and police brutality. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Protesters march to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home in St. Louis on June 28. The protesters are asking for Krewson to resign after reading names and addresses of those who have different ideas on how the police department should look, during her daily Facebook update. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo A man holding a semi-automatic rifle yells at protesters walking past his house en route to Krewson's home. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo A large crowd of protesters yells outside Krewson's home. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Vanessa Mnobu of Frederick, Md., participates in a demonstration at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., on June 27. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo A woman jumps rope during a The Chocolate City Experience & Black Lives Matter D.C. Collab gathering at Black Lives Matter Plaza. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo Demonstrators hold hands at Black Lives Matter Plaza as protests, demonstrations and gatherings have taken place daily since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo From left to right, Clearance Thompson, Jendaya Heredia and London Williams protest at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 25. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Elijah Liskin, 17, of Denver, sits on a barrier at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Signs cover the fence blocking Lafayette Park near the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A visitor looks at signs on the fence surrounding Lafayette Park. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Peaceful protesters march toward Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Metropolitan Police protect St. John's Episcopal Church at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. This is the church where President Donald Trump posed with a Bible in a controversial photo opportunity. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Protesters raise their fists at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Demonstrators march toward Black Lives Matter Plaza. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Protesters gather near a construction site for a new storage facility in Bethesda, Md., on Thursday. They argue that the remains of African Americans are located on the site. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo The construction site seen here is where protesters say Montgomery County and developers "are digging up our ancestors, who were kidnapped from Africa, enslaved, tortured and raped" and want Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich to halt the construction. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A protester holds up a painting of George Floyd near City Hall in New York City on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A protester takes a nap near City Hall. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A protester paints a sign. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo