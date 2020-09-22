Sept. 22 (UPI) -- In a recorded address Tuesday at the 75th United Nations General Assembly, U.S. President Donald Trump slammed China for its response to COVID-19 in the early weeks of the pandemic.

Trump's taped remarks were broadcast on the first day of the assembly's General Debate, along with recorded addresses from other global leaders.

Advertisement

"The Chinese government and the World Health Organization, which is virtually controlled by China, falsely declared that there was no evidence of human to human transmission," Trump said. "The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions."

Again calling it the "China virus," Trump declared that the world's nations will 'defeat" the pandemic and touted his administration's record in fighting the virus on a day when the U.S. death toll topped 200,000.

The General Assembly is the first since Trump decided earlier this year to withdraw from the WHO, the chief U.N. health agency.

The U.S. president was one of the first leaders to have their addresses broadcast Tuesday, the first day of high-level debate.

This year's debate, like many other high-profile events in the COVID-19 era, will largely be held remotely.

RELATED Honduras to move embassy to Jerusalem before end of 2020

Preceding Trump's address, U.N. Secretary-general Antonio Guterres warned that the worsening relations between the United States and China held the potential for a "new cold war."

"We are moving in a very dangerous direction," he said. "Our world cannot afford a future where the two largest economies split the globe in a great fracture -- each with its own trade and financial rules and internet and artificial intelligence capacities."

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan each delivered taped addresses immediately following Trump.

In his address, Bolsonaro defended his government's record in protecting the Amazon rainforest, claiming his administration is the victim of "a brutal disinformation campaign."

The Brazilian leader said the true goal of environmentalists is to "harm the government and Brazil itself."

The remarks came as a record number of fires burned through the Pantanal, the world's largest tropical wetlands.

Erdogan called for "comprehensive and meaningful reforms" at the United Nations., including a restructuring to expand the Security Council beyond the five permanent, veto-holding members -- the United States, Britain, China, France and Russia.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown "how ineffective" the Security Council is set up, he said.

"Thus, we have once again seen the rightfulness of the 'the world is bigger than five' thesis, which I have been advocating for years from this rostrum."

Others scheduled to give remarks in Tuesday's early session were Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, South Korea President Moon Jae-in, Iran President Hassan Rouhani and French President Emmanuel Macron.

In all, 170 heads of state and government leaders will take part in the General Debate this week -- the most ever for the event. However, most will not travel to the U.N. headquarters in New York City amid 14-day quarantine regulations due to the pandemic.

U.N. spokesman Stephan Dujarric estimated that about 200 people will be present in the hall during the speeches -- diplomats from all member states who will introduce the pre-recorded speeches.