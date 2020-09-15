A mural of Breonna Taylor is seen in Annapolis, Md., during an event on July 8. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The city of Louisville has reached a substantial settlement with the family of Breonna Taylor, who was killed during a police raid last spring, according to reports.

The Louisville Courier-Journal, NBC News and WAVE-TV all reported the settlement, which is expected to be announced later Tuesday.

The reports said the city has agreed to settle the wrongful death suit brought by Taylor's relatives for millions of dollars.

Taylor, 26, was killed during a raid at her Louisville apartment in March when three plainclothes police officers served a "no knock" search warrant for drugs. She shared the apartment with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.

Walker told investigators he reached for a handgun and opened fire because the officers didn't identify themselves. The officers returned fire, striking Taylor eight times. No drugs were found in the apartment.

Her death, and the death of George Floyd more than two months later, spurred national unrest and calls for the Louisville officers to be prosecuted.

Louisville police dismissed officer Brett Hankison, who fired into Taylor's apartment, in June. Critics, however, have demanded that all three officers face charges.

Tuesday's settlement will also include a series of reforms, including a requirement that police commanders approve all warrants before they go to a judge, the Courier-Journal report said.

A grand jury is weighing potential criminal charges in the case.