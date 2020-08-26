An activist holds a sign calling for justice in the March police killing of Breonna Taylor, in New York City's Times Square during a civil rights demonstration on July 31. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A night of demonstration in Louisville on Tuesday, opposing the police killing of Breonna Taylor, led to dozens of arrests, officials said.

The mass protests, dubbed "Good Trouble Tuesday," came at the end of a four-day event to raise awareness to Taylor's death in March. It was organized by Until Freedom.

Authorities said more than 70 people were arrested during the night and officers had to threaten to use tear gas to disperse some who they said had assembled unlawfully in downtown Louisville.

Taylor's death has spurred unrest nationwide over the past five months and calls for the officers involved to be held accountable.

Taylor was killed by police serving a "no-knock" search warrant at her Louisville apartment on March 13. Her boyfriend, who said police didn't announce themselves, at first fired a gun at officers when they entered.

The police department in June fired officer Brett Hankison, one of three who fired weapons into Taylor's apartment during the raid. He was accused of blindly firing several rounds into the home.

Protesters demanded on Tuesday night that all three officers face arrest and charges. Demonstrators chanted "arrest the cops" and "no justice, no peace" during marches at the famed Churchill Downs and the University of Louisville's Cardinal Stadium.

Reality star Porsha Williams and Until Freedom co-founders Linda Sarsour and Mysonne Linen were among those arrested.

"What we hope to accomplish is to continue to bring light to what's going on; to the lack of accountability, the lack of justice," Linen said.