Tropical Storm Teddy is churning in the Central Atlantic to the west of Tropical Storm Vicky. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Forecasters said early Wednesday that Tropical Storm Teddy had rapidly intensified into a hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center said in a 3 a.m. AST Wednesday advisory that Teddy had strengthened into a hurricane with 90 mph maximum sustained winds from a few hours earlier when it was a tropical storm with 70 mph winds.

The advisory said that the storm was growing in strength and could become a "major" hurricane later Wednesday. A storm is considered a major hurricane at Category 3 strength, which reaches maximum sustained winds of 111 mph.

Forecasters located the storm 1,350 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and was moving northwest at 10 mph.

Large swells generated by Teddy are expected to reach the Lesser Antilles and the northeastern coast of South America on Wednesday before spreading westward to the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas and Bermuda by Friday, the NHC said.

"These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," the advisory said.

Teddy's formation Monday was the latest in an extremely active weather map in the Atlantic basin.

Hurricane Sally is in the Gulf and is expected to make landfall on or near Mississippi on late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Hurricane Paulette is in the western Atlantic but is not expected to impact the United States. Tropical Storm Vicky formed Monday but isn't expected to last very long before dissipating.