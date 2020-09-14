Tropical Storm Teddy is churning in the Central Atlantic to the west of Tropical Storm Vicky. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Teddy is expected to turn into a major hurricane in the coming days, forecasters said Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center said in a 11 a.m. AST advisory Teddy was located 960 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was moving west-northwest at 13 mph.

Advertisement

The storm should increase in strength to a hurricane later Tuesday or early Wednesday.

In the following days, the NHC said the storm will strengthen into a "large" and "powerful" major hurricane. A storm is considered a major hurricane at Category 3 strength, which reaches maximum sustained winds of 111 mph.

"Large swells generated by Tropical Storm Teddy are expected to reach the Lesser Antilles and the northeastern coast of South America on Wednesday," the NHC said. "These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."

The current track of the storm doesn't appear as though it will approach the United States.

Teddy's formation Monday was the latest in an extremely active weather map in the Atlantic basin.

Hurricane Sally is in the Gulf and is expected to make landfall on or near Mississippi on late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Hurricane Paulette is in the western Atlantic, but is not expected to impact the United States. Tropical Storm Vicky formed Monday but isn't expected to last very long before dissipating.