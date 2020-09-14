Tropical Storm Teddy, at right, is seen in the Atlantic Ocean east of the Caribbean early Tuesday. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Teddy is expected to turn into a major hurricane in the coming days, forecasters said Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center said in a 5 a.m. EDT advisory Teddy was located 1,030 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving northwest at 12 mph.

The NHC said Teddy will strengthen into a "large" and "powerful" hurricane over the central Atlantic later this week. A storm is considered a major hurricane at Category 3 strength, which reaches maximum sustained winds of 111 mph.

"Large swells generated by Tropical Storm Teddy are expected to reach the Lesser Antilles and the northeastern coast of South America on Wednesday," it said. "These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."

The current track of the storm doesn't appear as though it will approach the United States.

Teddy's formation Monday was the latest in an extremely active weather map in the Atlantic basin.

Hurricane Sally is in the Gulf and is expected to make landfall on or near Mississippi on late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Hurricane Paulette is in the western Atlantic, but is not expected to impact the United States. Tropical Storm Vicky formed Monday but isn't expected to last very long before dissipating.