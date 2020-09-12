Tropical Storm Sally is expected to strengthen to a hurricane before making landfall. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- AccuWeather meteorologists monitored several features across the Atlantic Basin on Saturday, including Tropical Storm Sally, which is forecast to reach hurricane strength before making landfall along the Gulf Coast.

Sally strengthened from Tropical Depression 19 to a tropical storm Saturday afternoon after producing a mass of showers and thunderstorms east of the Bahamas.

Advertisement

As of 2 p.m. EDT Saturday, Sally had winds of 40 mph and was centered 60 miles south-southeast of Naples, Florida. It was moving west at 7 mph.

The storm is forecast to continue moving west into Saturday evening, bringing unsettled weather to southern Florida and the Keys.

RELATED Paulette to set sights on Bermuda as strong hurricane

A Tropical storm watch was in effect for parts of southern Florida including the Ochlockonee River and the Okaloosa-Walton County line.

Beachgoers and boaters should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions that include sudden squalls, downpours and rough seas and surf, forecasters warned. The tropical depression could produce a couple of isolated tornadoes and waterspouts as it moves westward across the southern Florida Peninsula and Keys.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for the Florida Panhandle from the Ochlockonee River to the Okaloosa-Walton County line.

RELATED Tropical Storm Rene maintains strength in Central Atlantic

All residents and interests along the eastern and northern Gulf of Mexico coast should monitor the progress of this system through the weekend and be prepared for strong winds and heavy, flooding rainfall.

An AccuWeather RealImpact Scale of 1 is being assigned to this feature at this time for anticipated development to reach tropical storm status. The RealImpact Scale for Hurricanes is a 6-point scale with ratings of less than 1 and 1 to 5 that was introduced by AccuWeather to rate tropical systems based on impacts, rather than just wind, like the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale does.

The water throughout the Gulf of Mexico is very warm, in the 80s to near 90 F, which is sufficiently warm to support strengthening of tropical systems.

A second area of disturbed weather over the north-central Gulf of Mexico was poorly organized on Friday, but could gain organization as it drifts west-southwestward this weekend to early next week.

Interests in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and the coastal areas from southern Texas to eastern Mexico should monitor the feature's progress into next week.

Between the potential threats closer to home and many others emerging from the depths of the basin, an unusual occurrence that hasn't happened since September of 1971 may unfold in the coming weeks. As many as three to five named tropical systems may spin across the ocean at the same time by the middle of September.

As the busy 2020 Atlantic hurricane season switches into an even higher gear into the start of fall, it may also challenge the record number of named storms from the infamous 2005 season. That year brought 28 named storms. With the formations of Paulette and Rene this past week, there have been 18 named systems so far with several more likely to be named prior to the end of September. The last name on the list of English alphabet storms for 2020 is Wilford with the letters Q, U, X, Y and Z being skipped.

Once the list based on the English alphabet is exhausted, Greek letters will be assigned as names, and that has only happened one other time in history, in 2005.

Tropical storms and hurricanes can form well beyond the statistical peak of hurricane season, which is Sept. 10-11.

Hurricane season does not officially end until the end of November, and named systems could emerge into December this year.