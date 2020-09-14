Tropical Storm Vicky is seen on Monday off the western coastline of Africa. Forecasters said the storm will be short-lived. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A disturbance off the western coastline of Africa strengthened into Tropical Storm Vicky on Monday, but forecasters don't expect it to last long.

In an 11 a.m. EDT advisory, the National Hurricane Center said Vicky is located 350 miles northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving northwest at 6 mph.

Advertisement

Vicky, which had previously been known as tropical depression 21, is the 20th tropical storm of the 2020 season and set a new early record for a "V" named storm.

The NHC said in its advisory that it expects Vicky to be "short-lived."

"Weakening is expected to begin by Tuesday night and Vicky is forecast to degenerate to a remnant low on Thursday," it said.

Vicky is not expected to affect land.

The storm joins several others that are in the Atlantic Basin: Tropical Storms Sally and Teddy, Hurricane Paulette and Tropical Depression Rene. There are also two other disturbances, one near the African coast and one in the Gulf of Mexico.