Tropical Depression 19 is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm as it moves west across Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- As the frenzy of tropical activity continues to set early-formation records in the Atlantic with Paulette and Rene, Tropical Depression 19 also formed in the waters off the coast of Florida.

It was centered over South Florida about 55 miles east-southeast of Naples as of 8 a.m. EDT Saturday. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving west at 9 mph.

Prior to becoming a tropical depression on Friday, the system was producing a mass of showers and thunderstorms east of the Bahamas.

The depression will bring unsettled weather to southern Florida and the Keys through Saturday as it crosses the southern part of the Florida Peninsula and enters the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Beachgoers and boaters should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions that include sudden squalls, downpours and rough seas and surf, forecasters warned. The tropical depression could produce a couple of isolated tornadoes and waterspouts as it moves westward across the southern Florida Peninsula and Keys.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for the Florida Panhandle from the Ochlockonee River to the Okaloosa-Walton County line.

The next names on the list for Atlantic systems in 2020 are Sally and Teddy, as a system near Africa could compete for the next tropical storm name this weekend as well.

All residents and interests along the eastern and northern Gulf of Mexico coast should monitor the progress of this system through the weekend and be prepared for strong winds and heavy, flooding rainfall.

An AccuWeather RealImpact Scale of 1 is being assigned to this feature at this time for anticipated development to reach tropical storm status. The RealImpact Scale for Hurricanes is a 6-point scale with ratings of less than 1 and 1 to 5 that was introduced by AccuWeather to rate tropical systems based on impacts, rather than just wind, like the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale does.

The water throughout the Gulf of Mexico is very warm, in the 80s to near 90 F, which is sufficiently warm to support strengthening of tropical systems.

A second area of disturbed weather over the north-central Gulf of Mexico was poorly organized on Friday, but could gain organization as it drifts west-southwestward this weekend to early next week.

Interests in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and the coastal areas from southern Texas to eastern Mexico should monitor the feature's progress into next week.

Between the potential threats closer to home and many others emerging from the depths of the basin, an unusual occurrence that hasn't happened since September of 1971 may unfold in the coming weeks. As many as three to five named tropical systems may spin across the ocean at the same time by the middle of September.

As the busy 2020 Atlantic hurricane season switches into an even higher gear into the start of fall, it may also challenge the record number of named storms from the infamous 2005 season. That year brought 28 named storms. With the formations of Paulette and Rene this past week, there have been 18 named systems so far with several more likely to be named prior to the end of September. The last name on the list of English alphabet storms for 2020 is Wilford with the letters Q, U, X, Y and Z being skipped.

Once the list based on the English alphabet is exhausted, Greek letters will be assigned as names, and that has only happened one other time in history, in 2005.

Tropical storms and hurricanes can form well beyond the statistical peak of hurricane season, which is Sept. 10-11.

Hurricane season does not officially end until the end of November, and named systems could emerge into December this year.