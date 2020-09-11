Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas "Patrick" Payne enlisted in 2002, serving in Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn and Operation Inherent Resolve. Photo courtesy U.S. Army

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will present the Medal of Honor Friday to Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas "Patrick" Payne for his actions saving dozens of hostages facing execution by the Islamic State in Iraq five years ago.

The Medal of Honor is the most prestigious military award, giving to service members who set themselves apart by an act of valor.

Payne, an Army Ranger and native of South Carolina, earned the honor for his actions during Inherent Resolve, the U.S. military's mission to fight the IS in Iraq and Syria.

Assigned to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, Payne was deployed to Kirkuk province to assist Iraqi security forces in their fight against the terror group. Their mission Oct. 22, 2015, was to raid an IS prison near Hawija where more than 70 hostages, mostly captured security forces, were being held.

The team faced gunfire and detonations from suicide vests during the mission, leaving one U.S. soldier dead. Twenty militants also died that night.

"Time was of the essence," Payne told the Army News Service. "There were freshly dug graves. If we didn't action this raid, then the hostages were likely to be executed."

The White House said after the team freed 38 of the hostages, Payne took it upon himself to leave his secured position to moved to another building where enemy forces were firing on his teammates.

"Sergeant Payne climbed a ladder to the building's roof, which was now partially engulfed in flames, and engaged the enemy fighters below with grenades and small arms fire. He then moved to ground level, engaging enemy forces through a breach hole in the west side of the building," the White House said in a release.

"Sergeant Payne knowingly risked his own life by bravely entering the building under intense enemy fire, enduring smoke, heat, and flames to identify the armored door imprisoning the hostages."

Payne entered the building, cut the locks and freed another 37 hostages.

The Army awarded Payne its second-highest award, the Distinguished Service Cross, for his actions that day.

Friday's ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. EDT at the White House.

Payne enlisted in the Army in 2002, serving in Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn and Operation Inherent Resolve. He's now an instructor assigned to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

He was initially assigned to A Company, 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment where he served as a sniper and sniper team leader. He was wounded in a 2010 mission in Afghanistan, earning him the Purple Heart award.

In 2012, Payne and a teammate won the Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning in Georgia.