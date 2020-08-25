In a normal year, the convention would draw thousands of supporters, delegates and elected officials. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo

The theme of the convention's first day was "Land of Promise." Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo

The GOP will limit the number of in-person events that take place in Charlotte. Many speakers will deliver their remarks remotely via video. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo

The room is set Monday for the first day of the convention. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo

McDaniel gavels the call to order at the opening of the first day. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo

States were allowed six delegates each to attend in person and a total 336 delegates for the live roll call. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo

Trump speaks on the first day of the convention in Charlotte, N.C. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo

Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who were charged after waving guns at Black Lives Matter protesters near their property, address the first night of the convention. Photo by UPI | License Photo

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks during the first day of the convention. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

A truck with a message protesting President Donald Trump is parked outside the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., where some convention events were being held. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Wearing a face mask to reduce the risk of transmission of the coronavirus, Donald Trump Jr. (R) watches his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle as she pre-records her address to the convention. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, speaking on the first night of the convention, said Biden has "a record of weakness and failure" on international relations. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., closed the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday, declaring that Joe Biden and Democrats want a "fundamentally different America." Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Mike Pence addresses the second night of the 2020 Republican National Convention after having been officially nominated on Monday. Photo by UPI | License Photo

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi condemned Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and the international business of his son Hunter Biden at the Republican National Convention. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky said he supports President Donald Trump because he seeks to end wars, criticizing Joe Biden for voting for the Iraq War. Photo by UPI | License Photo

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez spoke out against socialism in her speech at the Republican National Convention, declaring that "the fabric of our nation is in peril." Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron criticized comments Joe Biden made about Black voters, declaring "I am not in chains. My mind is my own." Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Tiffany Trump called on young Americans to "transcend political boundaries" and vote "based on results and not rhetoric" in November. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, dismissed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as a "pushover" on the second day of the Republican National Convention. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared that President Donald Trump has made his family safer by putting his "America First vision "into action. Photo by UPI | License Photo

U.S. first lady Melania Trump asserted that her husband, President Donald Trump "has not and will not lose focus on Americans while speaking at the second night of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- First lady Melania Trump declared during the second night of the Republican National Convention that President Donald Trump "has not and will not" lose focus on the American people.

Speaking from the newly renovated Rose Garden at the White House, Melania Trump criticized the media and Democrats for their portrayal of her husband during his first term as president.

"No matter the amount of negative or false media headlines or attacks from the other side, Donald Trump has not and will not lose focus on you," she said.

She went on to describe the president as an unconventional yet effective leader.

"He loves this country and he knows how to get things done," she said. "As you have learned over the past five years, he is not a traditional politician. He doesn't just speak words. He demands action and he gets results."

The president's son, Eric Trump, described Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as a "pushover," while hailing his father as emblematic of the "American spirit," which will "defeat the empty, oppressive and radical views of the extreme left" in this year's election.

"Under President Trump, freedom will never be a thing of the past. That's what a vote for Donald Trump represents," he said. "It is a vote for the American spirit, the American dream and the American flag."

Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, who graduated from Georgetown Law in May, called on young Americans to "transcend political boundaries" and vote "based on results and not rhetoric" in November.

"Our generation is unified in facing the future in uncertain times -- and many of us are considering what kind of country we want to live in," she said. "As a recent graduate, I can relate to so many of you who might be looking for a job. My father built a thriving economy once and believe me, he will do it again."

Pompeo delivered pre-recorded remarks from Jerusalem, praising Trump's policies in China, North Korea and the Middle East, as well as his decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, saying Trump has made the country safer for his wife and son.

"Susan and Nick are more safe and their freedoms more secure, because Trump has put his America First vision into action. It may not have made him popular in every foreign capital, but it's worked," Pompeo said.

Pompeo addressed the convention after plans to include him led to concerns among former diplomats who said his involvement might constitute a violation of the Hatch Act -- a federal law that prohibits government employees from political activities while on the job or in their official capacities.

"It is unprecedented in modern times for a secretary of state to address a political convention," former Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Nicholas Burns tweeted Monday. "This is not wise at a time when our chief diplomat should be focused on restoring America's lost global credibility."

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel told CBS News last weekend it's "appropriate" for Pompeo to discuss Trump's policies at the convention.

Other speakers who appeared Tuesday night included Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and anti-abortion advocate Abby Johnson.

The president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., spoke Monday and hailed his father's efforts to lead an economic recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic. He criticized Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for saying he would shut down businesses again if there were future surges in coronavirus cases.