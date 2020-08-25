Aug. 25 (UPI) -- First lady Melania Trump declared during the second night of the Republican National Convention that President Donald Trump "has not and will not" lose focus on the American people.
Speaking from the newly renovated Rose Garden at the White House, Melania Trump criticized the media and Democrats for their portrayal of her husband during his first term as president.
"No matter the amount of negative or false media headlines or attacks from the other side, Donald Trump has not and will not lose focus on you," she said.
She went on to describe the president as an unconventional yet effective leader.
"He loves this country and he knows how to get things done," she said. "As you have learned over the past five years, he is not a traditional politician. He doesn't just speak words. He demands action and he gets results."
The president's son, Eric Trump, described Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as a "pushover," while hailing his father as emblematic of the "American spirit," which will "defeat the empty, oppressive and radical views of the extreme left" in this year's election.
"Under President Trump, freedom will never be a thing of the past. That's what a vote for Donald Trump represents," he said. "It is a vote for the American spirit, the American dream and the American flag."
Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, who graduated from Georgetown Law in May, called on young Americans to "transcend political boundaries" and vote "based on results and not rhetoric" in November.
"Our generation is unified in facing the future in uncertain times -- and many of us are considering what kind of country we want to live in," she said. "As a recent graduate, I can relate to so many of you who might be looking for a job. My father built a thriving economy once and believe me, he will do it again."
Pompeo delivered pre-recorded remarks from Jerusalem, praising Trump's policies in China, North Korea and the Middle East, as well as his decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, saying Trump has made the country safer for his wife and son.
"Susan and Nick are more safe and their freedoms more secure, because Trump has put his America First vision into action. It may not have made him popular in every foreign capital, but it's worked," Pompeo said.
Pompeo addressed the convention after plans to include him led to concerns among former diplomats who said his involvement might constitute a violation of the Hatch Act -- a federal law that prohibits government employees from political activities while on the job or in their official capacities.
"It is unprecedented in modern times for a secretary of state to address a political convention," former Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Nicholas Burns tweeted Monday. "This is not wise at a time when our chief diplomat should be focused on restoring America's lost global credibility."
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel told CBS News last weekend it's "appropriate" for Pompeo to discuss Trump's policies at the convention.
Other speakers who appeared Tuesday night included Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and anti-abortion advocate Abby Johnson.
The president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., spoke Monday and hailed his father's efforts to lead an economic recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic. He criticized Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for saying he would shut down businesses again if there were future surges in coronavirus cases.