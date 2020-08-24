A truck with a message protesting President Donald Trump is parked outside of the Republican National Convention. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

In a normal year, the convention would draw thousands of supporters, delegates and elected officials. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo

Many events will be held via online video as a safety precaution during the coronavirus pandemic. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo

The theme of the convention's first day will be "Land of Promise." Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo

The GOP will severely limit the number of in-person events that take place in Charlotte. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo

The four-day event will start with 336 delegates gathering to nominate President Donald Trump for a second term. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo

The room is set Monday for the first day of the Republican National Convention. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel gavels the call to order at the opening of the first day. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo

The North Carolina delegation nominates President Donald Trump for re-election on Monday. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo

Patricia and Mark McCloskey the St. Louis couple who were charged after waving guns at Black Lives Matter protesters near their property, address the first night of the 2020 Republican National Convention. Photo by UPI | License Photo

Chair of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel speaks during the first day of the Republican National Convention. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Kimberly Guilfoyle pre-records her address to the Republican National Convention amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Donald Trump Jr. declared that Joe Biden's "radical leftwing policies" will "stop our economic recovery cold." Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Former Ambassador to the United Nations said that Joe Biden has "a record of weakness and failure" on international relations. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., closed the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday, declaring that Joe Biden and Democrats want a "fundamentally different America." Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Mike Pence prepares to speak Monday on the first day of the Republican National Convention. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo

States were allowed six delegates each to attend in person and a total 336 delegates for the live roll call. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump speaks Monday on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Sen. Tim Scott closed the first night of the Republican National Convention by declaring that Democrats want "a fundamentally different America."

Scott, R-S.C., accused Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Democrats of "trying to permanently transform what it means to be an American" on Monday night after President Donald Trump was officially nominated for a second term at the Republican National Convention.

"Make no mistake: Job Biden and Kamala Harris want a cultural revolution. A fundamentally different America," Scott said. "If we let them ... they will turn our country into a socialist utopia ... and history has taught us that only leads to pain and misery, especially for hard-working people hoping to rise."

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley accused former President Barack Obama and Biden, his vice president, of refusing to stand up for the United States while praising Trump's foreign policy.

"The president has a record of strength and success. The former vice president has a record of weakness and failure. Joe Biden is good for Iran and ISIS ... great for Communist China ... and he's a godsend to everyone who wants America to apologize, abstain and abandon our values," said Haley.

The president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., hailed his father's efforts to spur economic recovery from the pandemic while criticizing Biden for saying he would shut down businesses again if high case totals persisted.

He said that Biden's "radical leftwing policies" will "stop our economic recovery cold."

"After eight years of Obama and Biden's slow growth, Trump's policies have been like rocket fuel to the economy and especially the middle class," Trump Jr. said.

Earlier in the convention, Trump was officially named the Republican nominee during a scaled-down roll call vote.

States were limited to six delegates at the Charlotte Convention Center, 336 total for the live roll call, unlike the Democratic National Convention where the roll call was done virtually.

"The country is counting on us," Trump said after arriving at the convention center.

"We are getting ready to see things we have never seen before," he added, saying the 2020 election is the most important vote in U.S. history.

"We have done more in this administration than any other administration in our history."

Vice President Mike Pence made brief comments at the convention after he was also renominated. The roll call is usually held on Tuesday but was moved up by the party's updated schedule.

The event, scheduled to run through Thursday, will be largely virtual. Some small, official business will still take place in Charlotte, N.C.

After some last-minute wrangling to attempt to move the convention to Jacksonville, Fla., the GOP settled on keeping Charlotte as its base, but severely limiting the number of in-person events that take place there.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper warned in June it was likely that safety measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 wouldn't be lifted in time for Republicans to hold their full program of events with thousands of supporters, delegates and elected officials in attendance.

Originally scheduled to be held at the Spectrum Center, the in-person events, including Monday's roll call of delegates, took place at the Charlotte Convention Center. Most other events will be virtual, including Trump's acceptance speech from the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday.

Here's a glimpse at the schedule for the Republican National Convention:

Day 1 -- Monday

The first day of the convention is themed "Land of Promise," with the highlight of the day being Monday afternoon's roll call vote of the delegates in Charlotte, who formally nominated Trump and Pence for the Republican ticket.

Monday's schedule of speakers also included Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who were charged after waving guns at Black Lives Matter protesters near their property; and Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

Day 2 -- Tuesday

The second day's theme is "Land of Opportunity," with first lady Melania Trump speaking from the newly revamped Rose Garden at the White House.

Day 3 -- Wednesday

The third day's theme is "Land of Heroes," and Pence will give remarks from Fort McHenry in Baltimore.

Day 4 -- Thursday

The final day of the RNC is themed "Land of Greatness," during which President Trump will formally accept the Republican nomination from the White House.

The convention can be viewed on television, and online using computers and mobile devices, and listened to using Amazon Alexa. The committee is also streaming the event on social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.